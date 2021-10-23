I had not been to a movie in years. Even before the pandemic, I was never keen on going out to the movies, since I didn’t believe that you could have much quality time sitting next to someone staring at a screen.
I’m still wondering if my husband believes that it would really be a great date, or if it’s just the standard thing you do with the girl you love. He thought he would try again, so he took me aside one day and showed me the preview to this new movie. It was a Clint Eastwood film, and since he is a moderate fan, he thought that we would both appreciate his new theatrical release.
Unfortunately, I had another man in mind — my dearest dad. Now, he hadn’t been to a movie since we took him out for one during our first year of marriage, which is now about nine years ago. The minute I saw the preview for the movie, “Cry Macho,” I immediately thought of him. I asked my husband if it would be all right to take him out instead, since I would be visiting him soon. He enthusiastically agreed, but only on the condition that I would watch the new James Bond movie with him instead.
Proposing the idea to my dad was met with such surprise. “You know,” he said, “I was just thinking about watching that movie by myself, although going to movies isn’t really fun when you’re alone.” I still didn’t understand these men. How could one possibly enjoy the movies with someone else when your attention is focused solely on the actual movie? I asked him why this was so, and his response was, “You don’t have anyone else to share the popcorn with.”
Well, thinking that it was all about the popcorn, I decided to save my tummy despite being invited by my dad to lunch beforehand. We went to the matinee showing, which I highly recommend since there are fewer people to contend with in line, and you have a better chance of having practically a whole theater to yourself, if you’re really lucky. So, there we had it, a great midday showing, lots of buttered popcorn to share, and a large screen to focus our attention on. Only, our attention really wasn’t on the screen most of the time. We laughed at how ridiculous the commercials were, and there were a lot. We rated the upcoming movies based on how likely we would come back to watch them, and there were a few. He would interject during the movie with some personal feedback like, “I had horses once,” or “I’ve been to a town like that before.” And I would respond and add my little interjections. I learned so much about him in the little things he shared, and together, we remembered so many things.
Not only that, but for me, it was like watching a movie about my dad, starring my dad. One of the things I love about Eastwood is that he reminds me so much of the very first man that I loved as a tiny baby. I am now willing to admit that going to the movies isn’t just a waste of time with someone you love or care about. I’ll be looking forward to the new Bond movie, and even if it’s a flop, I know the date will not be.
