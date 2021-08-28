I don’t know whether to celebrate or cry. My little baby girl, our third ray of sunshine, has graduated out of using her diapers. Gone are the days of changing tables and dogs taking out dirty diapers from the trash can. It’s a glorious time, but one that I didn’t think I’d get to so soon.
We use Jamie Glowacki’s potty training method spelled out in her “Oh Crap! Potty Training” book. She uses a down-to-earth, no-holds-barred approach to toilet training, and one that we have appreciated using for each of our children. Seriously, she is a genius when it comes to all things children and excrement, and she makes it all so simple. You pick a day to ditch the diapers cold turkey, deal with a few accidents and eventually teach your child to use the bathroom like a “big kid” in a matter of weeks. Easy enough to say, but of course, as with most things dealing with children, it’s often harder than it seems.
Yet, the rewards are so much greater than anything that you can imagine. Why, then, do I feel like having a good cry? I went into this round of training with all my guns blazing. We were so much better at being prepared with our third, having learned some valuable lessons with the first two children. I even prepped some meals ahead of time so we wouldn’t have to go out and buy groceries or take time cooking meals. I was set for the next five days to watch intensely for my daughter’s “bathroom signs” — signs that she needed to go, with towels and changes of clothes ready. She even knew what was happening, because I was talking to her about it the entire week prior.
On start day, she woke up, and we took off the diaper and began. The first few accidents were expected, and welcome. It is a learning process after all. Then, things started to change very quickly. On the same start day, she began asking to go, or “self initiating,” as Glowacki calls it. I respected her wishes and took her every single time, though Glowacki says that since it was so early, not to expect that to happen every single time. But it did. In fact, she began getting mad at me for prompting her to go every half an hour. She wanted to tell me when she had to go, and I was only allowed to prompt her before mealtimes or bedtimes.
I was so jarred by her enthusiasm, but I took her lead anyway. She then began gently demanding to go outside and catch frogs with her brothers, which she did. She wanted to serve herself her own water, which she did. She even wanted to put her own stickers on her own sticker book in the way in which she wanted, which she did. It was as if, in a matter of days, she developed this new sense of independence that I had never seen.
Or was it always there to begin with, only needing this one little push to come out? No pun intended. My little baby girl became my big girl right before my eyes. There’s no reason tears can’t be celebratory and melancholic at the same time, right?
