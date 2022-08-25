I was never one for thrilling amusement park rides. Every time I would go to Six Flags with a school group, or go to our local amusement park with friends, I would stick to the smaller roller coasters and water rides and “tea cups.”
However, I never felt left out. I only went on one terrifying ride when I was a young teen. This was the “Tower of Terror” ride in which you were strapped to a round tower with your feet hanging out, risen up as high as a small skyscraper, dropped without warning, then taken back up, and dropped over and over again. I could handle rides that were predictable, but was uncomfortable with ones that surprised the riders.
It was only a matter of time in which my children would be interested in such rides. They have always been intimidated by loud sounds, fast movements, and people in costume, but we seem to have been past that phase and into the phase of seeking thrills. We recently went to Kemah, a city southeast of Houston, that has a wonderfully fun and classic-style boardwalk on the Gulf full of amusement park rides and vintage county fair-type games.
At first, I thought this was beyond our age range, being between 2 and 7. However, I was wrong, specifically in regard to the larger rides. My kids qualified height-wise for most of them, but I was not convinced that they qualified in terms of maturity. My husband was eager to ride a roller coaster or suspended hopper ride with one of the boys, but I stubbornly fought back.
Even now, I’m not sure if I was just unsure of how my kids would receive it, or afraid of some sort of rare, freak accident happening when one of my precious children was innocently enjoying it.
Despite my huffing and puffing, they wanted to go on something, so we decided on the Ferris wheel. We would have to split up into two gondolas, but these types of rides are gentle, and meant to be for seeing the beautiful sights around the park.
I decided to sit with my two boys, since they were so excited, and I could focus more on being excited with them. My husband decided to sit with our daughter. “A fun time with her Daddy,” I thought. Once the ride got going up higher and higher, I became more and more aware of the gondola’s movements. I became slightly dizzy, and immediately looked out to my baby girl to see if she was alright. I took a few deep breaths and tried to keep my boys from moving. My legs became weak as we sat up at the top. I couldn’t wait for it to end. Yet, end it did, and the rest of my family came out all smiles and laughs while I held my daughter in extreme relief.
Despite my anxiety, we had a great time afterwards. And, although I still can’t put to words why I became scared the way I did, I am hopeful these overprotective feelings will dissipate over time. I can’t be too hard on myself, though. I, like most mothers, am just happier when my feet are grounded when it comes to my kids.
