My oldest son is a Junior Ranger. I don’t know who is more proud of his accomplishment, but I’m going to bet that it is me. It’s funny how we see our kids accomplish so much, but only we see and understand everything it took to get there.
If you are not familiar with the Texas State Park Junior Ranger Program, it is a nifty little activity guide that helps you become more familiar with nature and gives you a little goal to accomplish at the end. I noticed the sign for it as I walked into the station. Immediately, I thought of how my oldest would enjoy the idea of completing tasks to become an official ranger. I asked about it as I was grabbing my day pass at the Franklin Mountains State Park in El Paso, and the Ranger was kind enough to explain to me the procedure and give me the guide.
The program has about 14 activities in it. Some of them require actual hiking, and others include word searches and making a pledge to pick up after yourself in the park. I know, it sounds pretty lame, but I wasn’t going to make it boring. I was going to give it the biggest hype and help my son appreciate being able to work hard to accomplish a goal.
We began by picking an easy trail and completing as many tasks as we could. We crawled into a bird blind, picked up a bird catalog, and tried to categorize as many birds as we could. My son wrote the names of some birds, and even drew some (extra credit, but he didn’t know that). We walked along the trail and identified some desert plants and tried to analyze the difference between yucca and its “cousins.” You can’t ask me to name them all now, but my son can now name them and tell you all about what they were used for by the Native Americans who used to live in the land long before we did (also extra credit).
Now, even though it doesn’t sound like it, we did have a legitimately good time. It wasn’t all work and completing tasks.
When we were done with our hike, and my oldest took his vow to keep the state parks clean, we walked into the Ranger’s station together to get his pin.
He walked up himself to the kiosk, introduced himself, and kindly asked if the Ranger wanted to look at what he did. The Ranger took his booklet and started to look through his work as my oldest walked around the station looking at the small exhibit they had on the mountains. When the Ranger was done, he called my son over, asked if he had any questions, and made my son recite the Ranger Oath, which he did with his heart pounding. He received his pin and proudly took it to my husband who was sitting in the car waiting.
I’m not going to lie, we use the Ranger thing once in a while: “Rangers do not climb on the table like that!” But overall, it’s nice to have an accomplished mountain boy in our house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.