I don’t know who is more proud of my son, me or himself. I was there from the beginning, with every roll and tumble and jump, and he is just beginning. However, I felt like this was a huge triumph for me, not to make his accomplishments all about me, but I worked hard to get him to where he is today. My oldest son goes to The Movement Lab, and he has just been promoted to Yellow Ninja.
It’s only the second level up, and there’s a long way to go, but for some reason, this was a big deal. My husband and I enrolled him in “ninja” classes last year as an attempt to get him out of pandemic loneliness and give him something challenging to work on. The Movement Lab seemed to be supportive of working parents through the pandemic. They posted pictures on Facebook about their activities, which were not only safe but something for the kids to latch onto, as their parents tried to work from home. It seemed both like something that he would be interested in and something that we would like to support on principle.
From the first few minutes of the trial class, I knew this was exactly what he needed. Not only was he physically challenged, but he was mentally challenged as well. He was so eager to show the coaches what he could learn, but they would always show him how to take it a step further. They kindly guided all the kids and celebrated with them when they showed improvement. My son was even expected to help with cleaning equipment and being responsible for staying where he was supposed to be. We were sold and continued his work.
As the months rolled on, he experienced the classic “new thing” ups and downs: “I love this,” “I can’t do this,” “I don’t want to go,” “I love this again!” I wanted to help him learn to overcome his downs and stick with what he starts, so we started doing ninja practice at home. I know this is not gymnastics or dance where they have a chance of going to the Olympics if they live, eat and breathe the sport, but we wanted to teach him that practice is important.
This made all the difference. Doing his skills at home gave him the confidence to go back, show his coaches what he could do, and learn to get even better. Not only that, but it became a fun family activity, as my other two kids now think that they are ninjas as well. We have become closer as a family, which surpassed my anticipations. I am grateful for The Movement Lab for being a game-changer, and overall, I’m proud of all of us for taking time for family building.
