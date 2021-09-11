Editor’s note: This column originally was published by the Victoria Advocate in 2019.
I had no idea that Texas Roadhouse had its own mascot.
You see some of these characters strewn about in various restaurants if you’ve ever looked at a kids menu with activities on it. These are given out usually when the maître d’ seats you, and has characters with their own story line and accompanying friends. My family and I have probably been to the Roadhouse only once in the past five years, and not because we don’t like it, but because no one ever picks it. So when I learned that my oldest loves their armadillo character, it caught me by surprise.
We attended the Summer Kickoff in the beginning of June at the Victoria Public Library this year, and let me begin by saying that it was very well done (pardon the steak pun). The music was fabulous and entertaining, and there was plenty to do and see. There were three mascots there: “McGruff,” the crime dog who is my favorite, “Sparky,” the fire dog, and the Texas Roadhouse armadillo. I was so excited to introduce my boys to “McGruff.” I remember when he used to come visit my elementary campus and talk about being safe and how to deal with strangers. There’s a nostalgic quality to that hound dog in a trench coat, and the fact that my dad was a former state trooper gave this character a sense of familiarity for me.
However, my kids were not too interested in him. My youngest stayed at the fire truck most of the time. He absolutely loves vehicles of all sorts. He stood by the tires, observing their massive size. I had to explain, to the best of my ability, what each knob, dial, door, gauge, switch and lever was for as he walked around the entire truck. He had no interest in actually going inside the truck but was fascinated by merely looking in.
My oldest didn’t care for the trucks, police cars, games or community service members, but the armadillo caught his eye. I remember catching up with him and my husband and watching him just stare at the character. I can’t tell you what he was thinking, but I was thinking how funny it was to have an animal frequently seen as roadkill as the mascot of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant. I don’t know what it was about this funny armadillo in a cowboy hat that caught his attention, but he walked up to it, spoke to it about something and walked away after an awkward picture taken with my phone.
It was time to leave shortly after because lunchtime was approaching and the meltdowns were at our doorstep, so I kindly asked one of the firefighters for two hats for my boys as my husband whisked them both into the car and air conditioning. We drove home happy and quietly after sweating in the sun for a while, but I just had to address my curiosity. I asked my oldest why he liked the armadillo so much, and what exactly was he telling him when I took the picture.
“I asked him if he would play with me,” he said. “He’s one of my new best friends.”
“Well,” I responded. “Next time, you tell him that his steaks are pretty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.