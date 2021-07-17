I wonder if every parent struggles with mealtimes during the summer. With the absence of schedules and a little more free time, it’s hard to plan and prepare meals. For me, I was not only experiencing difficulty with making and planning the meals, but I had cooking burnout.
This happens to me often during the year. I get so tired of going into the kitchen to cook day after day. Don’t even get me started on beginning-of-the-week meal prep, which seems to be the gold standard of parenting these days. Write what you want to on your blogs, but I find it extremely difficult to take time to plan for the week, grocery shop, come home, chop, pre-cook and create beautiful gallon baggies of meals with their designated day of the week written neatly on the top. It occurred to me one day that if I were going to truly buckle down and make delicious and nutritious meals for my family, I needed to make some drastic changes to my routine. I was going to bring some spice to the way I cook.
I don’t really like following recipes. My husband says that I have a way of taking artistic liberties with what is written. It’s not done on purpose, but out of impatience.
I spend an obscene amount of time gathering all the ingredients necessary, including the ridiculously small “pinch” of spices required. Then, most of the ingredients are ones that I can’t find in my pantry; sometimes, ones I can’t even find in Victoria. For these reasons, I stay away from cookbooks or improvise recipes, but with my cooking burnout in full swing, I thought perhaps my worst enemy could turn out to be my best friend. Maybe I had been looking at all the wrong cookbooks this entire time. In any case, how would I know if I’ve ever only tried a handful? Enter the Victoria Public Library. What better place to get to know many cookbooks that seem interesting for free? It was time to make a new challenge for myself and check out as many cookbooks as possible for more interesting and fun ideas.
There were so many choices and new ideas from five ingredients in 15 minutes books to vegan books, to more specific diet books. I decided to try a cookbook that focuses on foods that promote brain health. This book claims to have recipes to help you have a focused start to your day, a better night’s sleep, as well as help with sluggishness at noon. It is true that certain foods can mean the difference between “I need a nap” and “I feel great,” but I wanted to read some practical and easy-to-prepare recipes, which this book boasted. Instead of using ingredients that were impossible to purchase, each ingredient was one that I either already had or knew where to find at H‑E‑B. I plan to use this cookbook for the month, or at least two weeks, and check out a new one. If you think you can use this challenge for your family, consider grabbing a few friends and going to the library yourselves. We’ll be cheering for each other. Happy cooking!
