Once, when I was dating my husband, he took me to the opera.
His mother loved the opera, the voices, the music and the compelling story lines that wove together drama, history, and sometimes classic stories of myth and adventure. He thought that since I was studying to be a vocal instructor that I would naturally appreciate such a thing, but I was reluctant at first.
Tainted by the caricatures of opera by popular culture, and especially since none of my family members liked that “style” of music, I was prepared to be bored out of my mind. I was, however, pleasantly surprised by the end.
It was a production of La Bohemè, and it captivated me, but it wasn’t just that the music was romantically compelling, it was the fact that it was live and characterized a natural type of surround sound that would make a Bose speaker jealous. Ever since, watching opera in the movie theaters has been a satisfying yet subpar replacement, which is why my husband yet again got us tickets to a live performance.
He booked the tickets several months before the VSO was to perform their “Night at the Opera” program. It was the last performance of the season, and it was promised to be a spectacular night at that. In order to better the chances that we wouldn’t just get tired and skip that night, he took care of the tickets, and I took care of the babysitter way in advance.
I dressed up in a fancy dress, and we took to the Fine Arts center as we would have Carnegie Hall. It felt as fancy if we were in a foreign city, but even better because there were many community friends that were there to also enjoy this fine art. Although there were only three performers, they were each stunning in their own ways.
It was a collage of opera’s “greatest hits”, which was brilliant because most pieces were familiar, but the performers were good enough to make them come alive as if you were seeing them in the opera itself, only without costumes.
My husband and I laughed, cried, and strolled down the memories, all the while thinking about his mother and how she tried to build this appreciation in her children.
The whole experiences reminded me that not only are these performances worth going to, as opposed to, say, listening to them online or on a screen because of their immediate effect, but also because of the lasting memories. Even though my husband, nor myself ever had an appreciation for the opera growing up, it was those live experiences that made the biggest impression.
I was affirmed that, as hard as I may try, no amount of teaching, exposing, or explaining the arts to my children can come close to experiencing them in their natural habitat, in the live theater. Giving them instances where they can hear the instruments and performers live and interact with the instruments will create those lasting memories we all long to hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.