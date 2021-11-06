Creativity is certainly one of the job requirements of being a homeschooling parent or classroom teacher. You are constantly trying to find ways to intermingle academics with everyday events, nature, and real life. How can you turn a walk in the park into a math lesson?
How can you schedule a field trip to be fun and tie it to your lesson at the same time? Who do you have to call and what resources can you use to make the most of your time? It’s one of those things that makes being a teacher exciting, because you know it will be worth the planning at the end, but it can be incredibly exhausting. That’s where the community come in. After all, it does take a village to raise a child, and when a community institution takes the work out of planning and executing something special, it becomes a real blessing. The library certainly did this at Riverside Park this season.
If you make it to the nature trail at Riverside, you’ll find a little friend standing at the entrance. He’s an owl, and he is very hungry. The sweet folks at the library have partnered with the park to combine a nature walk with reading. The book is “Hoot Owl: Master of Disguise,” by Sean Taylor.
It’s not a very difficult book to read, but there is definitely some advanced vocabulary to learn thrown in for older readers. Each page of the book is blown up and posted throughout the walking trail so you read the story as you walk along. Along with the actual story, there are special instructions and questions to answer at the corner of each page that allow you to interact with the story; for example, one card says to “sneak over to the next page” because the owl is trying to sneak up on a creature it is ready to eat. It is a reminder that, although they are beautiful and majestic creatures, they are still predators. It is also a great tie-in to Halloween, since the owl flies into the deep, dark night at the end. It’s a perfect autumn book to sink your beak into.
It certainly makes the walk all the more pleasant. My oldest practiced his reading skills by reading each page out loud to his little brother, and my middle child was able to practice his sequencing skills.
Even the dogs enjoyed the unbroken walk, since the kids were so excited to get to the next page, they forgot all about stopping for rocks or bugs. We did do those things on the way back, however, so it was the best of both worlds.
Thank you, Victoria Public Library, for turning such a simple activity into even more of an interactive learning experience. We hope to read many more books in the future.
