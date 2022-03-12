Visiting family in South America always had a way of giving me a fresh perspective on things.
It’s funny how in the U.S., we had so much to entertain ourselves, such as “Game Boys” and “Digital Pets,” but when we would go visit my family, many children would have only heard of such devices.
Their way of playing with others and by themselves was with a pack of cards. Mostly every family owned one or many, and when it came time in the evening to get together and sit at the table with friends, uncles, aunts and cousins, we would sit down and enjoy many different versions and adaptations of card games.
Memories were made, and great times were shared. Time and technology has definitely changed, but the need for personal play experiences have not.
I was debating whether or not to get my oldest son a more modern Game Boy to play on his own with his friends and siblings. It seemed that every time we were out of the house and had to either wait for something, go grocery shopping, or ride in the car to another town, he naturally seemed to want something to entertain himself, and would gravitate to asking me to use my phone for games.
Many times, I gave in and let him have it, frustrated with the asking, or too focused on my task at hand. This led me to eventually feeling so disconnected from him.
My son seemed to just take my device and become engrossed in his own little world. Shopping quickly became lonely; conversations became sparse in the car, and waiting for food at restaurants became boring. I began to realize that I missed the company of my son.
Instead of going the modern Game Boy route, I decided to backtrack. What would I get for my son so that he can both be occupied by himself and lend himself for playing and conversing with me? The answer was as simple as $5 and a pack of playing cards. Yes, the most benign, yet most intricate piece of gaming that has developed over the centuries to provide both communal and individual play.
I was all in.
I purchased a card holder online, bought two packs of cards, put together a small baggie of game pieces, dice, and a timer, and I instantly had the most complete pack of fun for every occasion and situation.
I downloaded the Bicycle app made by the company who makes Bicycle Game Cards, and began to look at the treasure trove of games and rules it included. I learned how to play games for just the two of us, games that both he and his younger brother can play, games that he can play by himself so I can finish my shopping in peace, and games that we can play in the car while my husband is driving.
Despite the lack of digital effects and sounds, my son became more eager to play card games with me than playing on my phone.
I felt like I won him over to better quality time and making more memories. I may have just signed myself on for having fewer quiet and boring moments, but that’s what “52 card Pick-Up” is for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.