I wasn’t really having a great day. It was probably a mixture of reasons why, but between being so busy with the kids and the weather being so cloudy, I just wasn’t in the mood to smile.
These days are hard, especially when you need to get things done. On this particular day, it seemed appropriate to take one of our dogs to get its vaccinations, seeing as how they had expired the month before.
We absolutely love Dr. John Beck at Hillcrest Animal Hospital. It’s no joke that he rescued my Shih-Tsu from knocking on heaven’s door.
I know there are several good veterinarians here in Victoria, but besides doing anything and everything for our fur family, Beck has a balanced head, and won’t charge us for anything frivolous, which we had experienced with some vets in Austin.
Hillcrest has some incredible staff members too, and my oldest loves going in and socializing with them. I wasn’t in the mood for socializing but allowed him to talk to everyone, human or animal, as long as he was being respectful of space.
He spoke about our dogs, and introduced everyone in the waiting room to our “little old lady.” I sat quietly. Not wanting to squash his innocent conversations, I stayed in my seat and pet my dog, but I wanted him to stop. I didn’t want him to talk to everyone just because I didn’t want to talk to anyone, and I realized this was unfair. This discomfort stayed with me for a while, until they came, took our dog to get her shots, and brought her back.
Finally done with the visit, I walked up to the counter to pay for the services, and then something amazing happened. Out of one of the examination rooms came a woman with a dog on a leash, and a young man following her carrying a cardboard box with a yellow blanket inside. We thought nothing of it until we heard the tiniest yelps you’ve ever heard seeming to come from the box. My oldest naturally became curious and asked what was inside.
Now, the dog on the leash had her teats hanging almost down to the floor. Being a mother of three, I knew exactly what was in the box based on looking at the previously impregnated dog. The young man holding the box said he was carrying her litter, as she had just given birth in the room. My youngest asked to see the puppies, so the young man tilted the box down and allowed us all to see them.
It was miraculous, watching those nine puppies squirming and squealing. There was not a frown in the room, as they had all instantly turned into smiles. All the exhaustion, frustration and cloudiness inside my chest lifted away, and I was filled with warmth. They were beautiful, tiny, sweet and puffy — all bunched up amongst each another. It was a reminder that life is precious, especially new life.
No matter what kind of challenge I was facing, there was the birth of something truly beautiful, and that gives me a reason to smile every day.
