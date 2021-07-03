I didn’t know this for the longest time, but Ted B. Reed Park in Victoria has a racquetball court. It seems to be a lesser-known secret that is enjoyed mostly by the firefighters next door. I used to love playing racquetball in college and thought it would be a fun thing to help introduce the kids to racket sports in general. The play session, however, ended with a large bang and lots of stars.
The Ted B. Reed court is honestly not in the best of conditions. It shows its wear and tear, as the floor lines are no longer visible, and the walls are “decorated” by many years of public artwork and writing. To enter the court, you have to duck low, almost into a full squat, and practically crawl to get inside. To be fair, this is typical for racquetball courts, if you have never been to one. However, I’ve been to some where the entrance is much more practical. Still, this was not going to stop me from teaching the kids, since they don’t know the difference, and we were just trying to have some fun.
Previously, we had purchased some tennis rackets from Academy Sports in North Victoria. They have kid-sized rackets and balls that go more slowly than regular tennis balls, including foam ones that are also large and perfect for three-year-olds. Bonus points were awarded to the foam balls as they are also safe to play with as my little toddler ran by, and was subsequently hit by them many times. This equipment was brought along with our dog who loves to tag along for the ride and fetch the balls.
At first, play was a lot of fun. My kids successfully hit the balls against the wall, and returned them several times. This was hardest for my middle child, who found it frustrating when he couldn’t hit the ball.
“This was great,” I thought. “My youngest is running around safely, my middle child is learning some good character skills, and my oldest is feeling successful in doing something new.”
Before I could pat myself on the back, however, everything fell apart. My oldest immediately believed he had mastered the sport, and decided to leave to the playground. My middle child believed that he couldn’t do anything right and ran to join his older brother, and just as I thought I had placed the last ball into the bag, my youngest was running in and out after her brothers. All three of my kids were now unsupervised, and I had a ton of equipment to grab, so I put what I could outside, went out for my baby, came back in for the last of the rackets, and ran back out to catch my fleeing baby. But before I could grab her hand, a bang sent me backward, and the grass briefly turned white. My head began sharply hurting, and tears were running down my eyes.
No, I was not crying because I lost control of the situation, but because I banged my head on the threshold of the court despite my very best squatting efforts. I had a bump on my head for a few days afterward, but my pride sustained the brunt of the pain. We stick to our backyard for now, but hopefully, we can find another nice court to practice in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.