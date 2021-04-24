Going to the gym is my “me-time” — time to unwind, get back to my body and health, and release some stress. Watching the TV, I’ve learned, absolutely works against my health agenda. I was upstairs the other day, just walking on one of the elliptical machines, as I like to vary my workouts. I hadn’t been upstairs in a while, and I felt it was time to do some stationary work. If you don’t bring your own entertainment, you are welcome to watch one of the many TVs that hang from the ceiling. I forgot my book, so I thought it would be nice to walk and watch. Here is what I learned in my first 15 minutes.
The first lesson is that I am terribly inadequate in my health. I need more prescriptions. Actually, I probably have a whole host of health problems that I don’t even know exist. However, I know that these people take XYZ medication, and they automatically live better lives. Seriously, though, almost every other commercial was for prescription medication. I’m sure that health problems are abundant, especially in our country, but the fact that I was inundated with pharmaceutical culture was enough for me to rethink everything that I ever thought about the purpose of medicine.
Secondly, if I wasn’t already terrified of smoking, I most certainly am now. When I was growing up, we would watch these horrific videos and gruesome pictures of people smoking, and crash scenes from people drinking and driving. It impressed me that these videos are alive and well on daytime television. I saw one commercial that really made an impression on me. It began with a picture of a beautiful woman, and a voice in the background saying that if she had it her way, she would never have touched a cigarette. The video cut to her in her last days of life saying these words. To say that she looked unhealthy is an understatement. Maybe it’s because I’m a sensitive person, but that commercial stayed with me, and I was left feeling sadly compassionate for this poor, deceased woman.
Lastly, I was made more aware of the fact that I do not have perfect skin. I understand that this is oddly specific, but the last third of the commercials that I saw had to do with appearance — lotions, creams, dyes, makeup, dental care, and pretty much anything that had to do with my looks, specifically on or near my facial area. Why, I thought I was the “belle of the ball!” Apparently, though, I am not using the right products and should buy all of these instead.
Fifteen minutes was all it took to unearth all sorts of questions: Who is the expected audience of all this propaganda? How did we get here? What does that mean for my kids and our TV habits? I think they are important questions that we should all think about. I don’t mind knowing what’s out there, and how I can improve my quality of life, but you have to wonder at what point do we realize that this background noise affects us in more ways than we realize?
