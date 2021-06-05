Dear Thai Food Cart,
I don’t know if you remember me, but I am your biggest fan. I’ve looked all over, and have not been able to find you since COVID-19 hit. I know times are tough. I know things are different and hard, but please come back.
We first met at the Victoria Farmer’s Market. I was looking for something to eat for Saturday lunch, having had planned for everyone but myself.
Before I went home, I wanted to treat myself to something new, so I decided to give your cart a try. I ordered the Pad Thai, since that is my “tester” dish for Thai restaurants, some egg rolls, and a boba tea.
I have no shame in admitting that I was definitely treating myself that day.
Someone had ordered shortly before I got to the window, and we both waited for our meals. I stayed at the window and we had a nice conversation; I told you about my kids, and you told me about yours, and you made me laugh.
You served the customer before me the beef noodle soup they ordered. They looked at the bag of raw meat and thought it was strange that you would give them raw beef. We both laughed knowing that you are supposed to put the raw beef straight in the hot soup to cook itself for that chewy, medium-rare beef taste. I knew then that you and I would be BFFs (Best Food Friends).
I even brought my mom over to meet you. Needless to say, she realized that I had good taste in food carts.
Whenever she would visit, we would go over just to eat the egg rolls and kill our cravings.
Ah, there were many precious memories of picking up your food, bringing it to our table, and eating the tasty Thai treats while my kids ate their own home-cooked meals. It felt like a special treat for just my mother and me.
I’ve looked at the farmers market, I’ve looked at where you used to be housed near downtown, and I can’t seem to find you anywhere.
Sure, I could try the Facebook food truck page again, but I’ve since put Facebook on my “Don’t Visit Again Until 2023” list; #2020, Am I right? But seriously, you had some great food. I would venture to say that you had the best Thai food in the Crossroads area.
Until I find you again, I will just reminisce about the great times I had.
If you are currently in operation, don’t move a muscle! I’m coming for you!
Sincerely,
361 Mom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.