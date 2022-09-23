I used to pretend to be a pilot when I was 7. Every time we were lucky enough to get on a plane somewhere, it was such a big deal, my stuffed animals had to fight each other to get on with me.
Upon being seated on the plane, I would buckle up, sit my co-pilot teddy next to me, and move the arm rest up and down as my throttle along with the real pilots in the cockpit.
I really loved the feeling of flight, the excitement of being suspended tens of thousands of feet from the ground with nothing holding us up, and magically ending up in a completely different environment.
However, my interest in flying has changed throughout the years, and a cloud of fear has crept up instead.
Flying with children was always stressful for me, but not for the usual reasons. I had the play packs, downloaded children’s shows on the iPad, games, and strategic breaks. Despite all of this, I am a nervous wreck.
Fascination has become fright. The pilot I once pretended to be is now screaming to be let off so that my toes can touch the ground.
It worsens with the birth of another child, and especially since having my daughter. The ironic part is that each of them absolutely love flying on a plane.
Turbulence becomes a joyride, and to top it all off, there are free snacks.
For this reason, on our most recent trip, I decided to fake it until I made it for the sake of the little ones. As we sat down, I brought out the fun toys and games, and decided to just breathe slowly through take off. For perhaps the first time in my life, I found my hand grasping for the throw-up bag just to make sure it was easily accessible past the bags and snacks.
The pilot’s overhead announcement that there will be a few bumps approaching the descent brings desperate tears to my eyes. I feel like I am doing a good job hiding it, though, but I can’t hide it from the flight attendants.
“I need, or would like a glass of wine, please,” I ask, ready for the subsequent price tag. The attendant smiles, writes it down, and the kids order their drinks. I calmly drink my glass, give the kids their iPad shows, and take a little break before landing to give myself a pep talk — Flying is statistically the most safe way to travel long distances. You’ve been flying since you’ve been in the womb. You used to be an honorary pilot. You can trust your fellow pilots in the cockpit.
The landing was smoother than expected, and it wasn’t the wine. The pilots were gracious enough to let us sit in their chairs and ask questions. “You said it was going to be bumpy, “ I said. “How did you manage to make the landing so smooth?”
“We’ve been flying a long time,” the captain said. ”It’s all about the experience of the pilot.”
This was true and memorable. I just need more experience for a truly smooth ride.