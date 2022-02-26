When I was little, my cousin passed down to me a mini, musical, electronic, talking keyboard. She figured that because I really liked music and I really liked “technology” (or what could pass for technology back in the early 90s), I would come to love this item.
Indeed, it was my favorite, and I cannot understate how this piece of tech shaped how I looked at music theory as a college student.
What began as a simple game of “is this note higher or lower?” became a life-long love for improving my music reading skills and eventually cumulated in a bachelor’s degree in music education.
Yes, the things we play with do shape us in ways we cannot fathom. This is why I was so excited when my children were gifted a keytar.
Because my husband and I are musicians, our kids tend to get a lot of gifts in which music is involved. We don’t mind at all, because we usually end up playing right along with them.
One gift was truly extraordinary in that it wasn’t exactly a toy, but seemed like a small keyboard perfect for a child’s fingers.
If you are not aware, a keytar is a legitimate musical instrument which was used mainly in the 80s for its portable synthesizer sounds.
You can switch sounds, put on some percussion, and basically become your own band while you play chords and hash out melodies on the keyboard which is meant to hang over your shoulder like an electric guitar would.
The funny thing about this keytar is that it can only demo one song, “Last Christmas” by Wham.
Ever since we received this gift, we have been inundated with, “last Christmas, I gave you my heart,” upon waking up, “but the very next day, you gave it away”, while making meals, “this year, to save me from tears,” during bath time, and “I’ll give it to someone special,” before bed.
Now that I have you singing along with me, you will then probably wonder why this particular song made it as a demo on this instrument, as did I.
It turns out that in 1984, the year this song came out, it only made it to No. 2 on the charts here in the U.S, but made it to No.1 in the U.K, Germany, Sweden, and other European nations. It then stayed there for quite some time, and became the most popular Christmas song in Europe and Japan until 2015, about three decades later.
My children have memorized the lyrics, found ways to manipulate the melody, chords, and even transpose the song into another key.
They isolate the individual instrument parts, create new endings, and so much more, making their musical games so much more sophisticated than mine were at their age.
Who knows if this will lead to anything as dramatic as college degrees and careers, but I do know that the kindness and giving of one good friend is something that they will never forget, and hopefully be the most important lesson that sticks.
