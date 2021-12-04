I’m clicking around on Pinterest one evening, and family Fall photos start popping up on individual pins. So many of them involve the use of matching sweaters, leaves, logs, turkeys, and lovely boards with that cursive lettering that you see all around Hobby Lobby. Pins start popping up about how to create that perfect fall photo with your kids, your dogs, or your kids with your dogs.
First of all, I admire the work and skill of professional photographers in working with moving animals or children since it takes a special personality to keep everyone sitting still for just enough time to take that perfect moment where everyone is smiling with teeth or tongues bearing free. It is absolutely worth it to spend the money; however, there are many times where I would like to experience making my kids smile and laugh and catching them in those beautiful moments only the comfort of a mother can elicit.
This is why we make a trip to the Pumpkin Patch at First United Methodist Church every year.
This year was particularly exciting because all of the games and activities they had for the public to use. Since last year was deep into the pandemic, only the pumpkins were present for the photo opportunities. You could imagine the excitement on my children’s faces when they saw the cardboard cut-outs of the Peanuts gang, mini-golf, and many props with which to take their pictures.
There was only one problem. The temperature had reached 93 degrees that afternoon, and no one felt like posing. I still had my DSLR camera with me, so, by golly, I was going to take some pictures.
I sat them down near a large tree in the middle of the patch next to some pumpkins and took some photos. I gave them some props to have fun with and took some more. I clicked my camera when they popped through the holes in the cardboard, and when they all sat on a log for some water.
At the end of the day, my pictures were anything but Pinterest worthy. Seriously, it looks like I was torturing them for photos. Not only that, but their faces had that especially rosy, flushed red color, especially my daughter.
The trip was not in vain, however. Everyone loved playing the games, each to their own favorite one. We had some pleasant conversation with other families who were there to take pictures, and as always, the members of the First United Methodist Church were caring, and warm, and ready to put in a word to make us laugh or smile.
This is one of the things I treasure about this community: the warmth, togetherness, and kinship that we all share as we go to all of these events.
I will keep these photos and add them to my master album. One of the best things about photos is that not only do you remember that particular moment, but all the surrounding ones that remind you that you are a part of a truly special family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.