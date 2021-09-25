“Do you do that too, Mommy?”
This question took me for a little loop one day. I dismissed it at first, thinking that it was just another silly 6-year old question, but then I started thinking deeply about it.
“Yes, dear. I do that too...”
This may seem like a very unimportant conversation in the middle of our morning, but I thought it highlighted one of the many unspoken joys of being a parent. Maybe it’s because it also scares you at the same time.
My son was originally talking about a dream he had. He was walking in the middle of the street, when all of a sudden, something started chasing him. We think it was a video game character he caught a glimpse of recently. It really scared him, but he was quick to acknowledge this as a dream. So, as he told me, he stopped running, closed his eyes very hard, clenched his fists even harder, and tried to wake up from the dream. He called it his “Get Out of a Bad Dream Protocol.” I was pretty impressed that he was able to do that.
Then he asked nonchalantly if I could do the same. It was then that I remembered that I could, in fact, do the same thing. I used to think it was one of those quirky personality traits — something that you could say at an ice-breaker game when they ask you, “What is something about you that’s weird or that no one knows?” I then began to tell him of one memorable dream I had when I was younger when I was also being chased by a character in one of my video games down a hallway that had a dead-end. As he was walking slowly towards me, I crouched down, clenched my fists, and forcefully closed and opened my eyes over and over again until I woke up from my dream and found myself back in my dark bedroom. I had been able to use this method every time I wanted to get out of a dream for any reason.
We both then shared how we were both able to fly at will, or make swords appear in our hands at any time. I realize that our culture doesn’t really acknowledge dreams as much more than reflections of our inner feelings and thoughts, and therefore, deems them as unimportant. However, it struck me as a privilege to be able to recognize a skill that I had personally cherished in my own child — like a rare heirloom that is passed down. It’s both special, and scary at the same time.
How far do genetics go, really? Sometimes, it seems to extend further than just eye color, hair color or even personality traits, which could be either due to nature or nurture. You wonder how much am I really passing down? How much have I accomplished or messed up, and how deep does it really go? I hope, that instead of scare us, it furthers our resolve to do our best every time with everything.
