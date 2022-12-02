It was evening. The house inside was warm, but the air outside was cool and crisp. I had just finished helping my mother-in-law with the dishes and sweeping the kitchen floor, so I was pretty warm. It was time to step outside to breathe in the fresh air.
The kids were playing in the basement downstairs, and my husband was watching TV and conversing with his dad, so this was slated to be a perfect little moment alone in the peace and quiet of the wood. I stepped outside, and already I can feel the cold biting at my skin, but I was already so warm, it felt as if it would take hours to penetrate. I looked at the thermometer; it read 10 degrees Celsius, which is about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Going to Canada requires just a little bit of math to convert for driving and such, but you get used to it after a few days.
My in-laws live in a beautiful country house that sits right by the Clyde River near Perth, Ontario. On this particular evening, the sky was completely clear and the river was reflecting what was left of the sunset. There was no wind. Not even the willow tree nearby, with its branches hanging long and loose, moved a leaf.
I took a deep breath, and the cool air filled my lungs. There was a dog barking in the distance, and a few cars that passed by with a comforting and quiet hush. Other than that, there was no sound. The birds had already gone to bed, and the silent nocturnal animals were out to hunt and play. Who knew what kinds of creatures were lurking in the darkness below, but as for me, I just stood and stared at the river. The glow was beginning to fade, but it seemed as if that moment would last forever.
It was truly magical, standing there and taking in the silence and peace. I had never experienced such stillness in nature. I was grateful for that moment, for the stillness, for the silence, and all the creatures who were out and active, yet respectful of my moment of peace.
My thoughts, at the beginning kept flooding my mind, in and out, with thoughts of home, family, friends, memories. Then, after just a few minutes, the thoughts faded and quieted, just like the reflection of the sun fading away on the river. Pretty soon, I was left with just the sound of my breath.
I don’t know how long I was out there, but it must have been for quite a few minutes. As I walked back inside, rejuvenated by my experience, my mother-in-law met me and smiled. It seemed as if she knew exactly why I was out there, and exactly why having that moment of silence was indeed so important.
The rest of our trip wasn’t as peaceful, but it remained rejuvenating. I hope that, through all the traveling and bustling this season, that we can remain connected to nature, grateful, and peaceful.