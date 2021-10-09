When I found out that Baby Time was back in the Victoria Library, I was very excited.
This was a favorite activity of our family ever since my boys were babies. I may have actually written an article or two about it, since it was a time when not only did my babies have a good time reading books and singing songs, but also it was a source of finding friends for myself.
All these wonderful, formative memories came flooding back, and I was excited to share even more with my baby girl.
It hit me that she is now coming up on 2 years of age, and she has yet to know the wonders of library Baby Time. I couldn’t believe that all of the last year and a half of this one was in COVID mode, and a lot of events like Baby Time were thrust into the online world. I honestly didn’t really watch too many of them, except during the first few months of lockdown. My kids didn’t want to spend any more extra time online and didn’t seem to get much out of watching someone on the screen reading a book to them.
However, I know plenty of parents probably enjoyed that greatly, and I applaud the librarians who kept it going online for so long on a weekly basis. I am indeed grateful that this is now happening in person, as I’m sure it was not easy reading books to a camera.
At first, my baby girl had no idea what to make of everything, but she was fascinated by the room décor. For those of you who attended the library reading times before the pandemic, you would be in awe of the new ways they have decorated the reading room to appeal to the children. There were colors everywhere, new posters and signs, and even new puppets and equipment. It looks like an inviting kinder classroom, except with only a large, open carpet.
The teacher exuded such a positive energy that was contagious, and everyone was immediately happy to be there despite any challenge to get their children ready and out the door. Soon after the first book, my daughter was ready to get up and dance, which is typical for my child, and dance she did. I immediately remembered taking my first child there for the first time, only it was during the summertime, and it was in the Bronte Room of the library.
He didn’t move, clap, dance or even say anything the whole time. It took several classes and a visit from Elmo to get him to open up and feel comfortable, though he was only 5 months old. Here, my daughter and my third child only took one book.
It’s sad to think about all the things we missed out on this last year and a half, but I would rather think about them as things that we get to experience again, as if for the first time.
How much more will we appreciate the events in the community now, after we have been deprived for so long?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.