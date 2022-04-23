It seems that everyone is writing books nowadays. I have recently read many books from self-published YouTube vloggers to specialists published by well-known companies.
The subjects range from autobiographies to opinions on how to live a certain lifestyle, whether it’s being vegan, self-sustaining, no-waste, a woman, a mother, or a weightlifter.
It all comes down to what the author is seeing, and how they process it all. No one, unless they mention actual qualifications, is an expert at what they do, since we are all just trying to figure out how to live out our lives and learning along the way.
I feel as though I’ve read enough to be able to figure out what I can take away, and what is merely a brainstorm of thoughts and ideas. Anyone, anywhere can do this.
My husband comes from a long line of authors. His grandfather has published many books and was an editor of a major newspaper. My father-in-law is also an author and a retired professor of philosophy. My brother-in-law is a recently published author, and my husband’s uncle is a lawyer who has written and published several books. I sometimes wonder, would it ever be possible to write my own book? I am not a professor, nor a lawyer, and am not even well-versed in classical literature. How I wish that I had their talents and knowledge.
Yet, even if you were to ask any one of them how they were able to write so many fantastic books, they would say that it simply boils down to how much you have read.
They have each made it a priority to read, own, and continue to search for the best books to read. That is the secret. To write well is to read well.
Well, I guess I was off to a good start, then. Maybe I can become an author too.
Now, the more I read, the more I became self-conscious. True, anyone could just write a book, but would I actually have anything interesting to say? Would it be worth it for someone to pick up my book and bring it home? What would I even write about?
It was these questions that led me to my next realization. I came across a quote from a talk by Fulton Sheen in which he says, “Are you writing your life? I hope you are”.
He said, “writing your life” because he was referring in context to the writings of people who have changed the world, like Mother Theresa. Most people don’t just have biographers who sit at their feet and write about their lives. It’s up to us as individuals to write about our own lives because everyone has a story to tell. That hit me hard. Everyone has a story to tell.
So now, my dream is to write an autobiography, a children’s book, and a fiction novel, but first, I will simply write my story. No one has to read it yet, it just has to be heartfelt and honest.
Everyone has a story to tell, even you and I.
