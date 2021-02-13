The historic development of COVID-19 vaccines is a ground-breaking scientific achievement. But it’s also prompted lots of questions about how the vaccines work, how safe they are, and how much protection they’ll provide.
Advocate readers sent in questions about the vaccines via email, Facebook, and phone message. We’ve taken the most commonly asked questions to experts with extensive experience in vaccine development, coronaviruses, and immunology to get answers. In this section, we’ve focused on questions about the science and development of the COVID-19 vaccines. We have received many questions about the availability of the vaccines, which we will continue to address in our daily reporting as more vaccines are made available to the general public.
Q: How many vaccines against COVID-19 are available in the U.S.?
A: As of Sunday, only two vaccines have been approved for emergency use against COVID-19 in the U.S. These vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna, respectively, require two doses spaced three to four weeks apart, depending on the vaccine. A vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is pending review from the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines from Novavax and AstraZeneca could also seek and be granted approval for emergency use in the U.S. later this year.
Q: What are the possible side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines?
A: The most commonly reported side effects include pain and swelling at the site of the injection, as well as fever, chills, tiredness, and headache, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people have also reported that the side effects from the second shot are more intense than any side effects they experienced after the first shot. Experts said that these side effects are evidence that your body is mounting an immune response.
Are there cases of serious adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines?
In the clinical trials, neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccines were associated with serious side effects.
If and when people do experience a serious reaction after receiving the vaccine, those incidents are immediately reported to federal agencies for review, said Dr, Annabelle De St. Maurice, a pediatric infectious disease expert and the co-chief infection prevention officer at the University of California, Los Angeles Health.
“Any time there’s any signal of an adverse reaction or some elevation in the baseline of certain diseases, the FDA will review that as well as the CDC to determine if the vaccine is a cause potentially of any of these adverse effects,” De St. Maurice said.
There have been rare cases where people experienced a severe allergic reaction after having received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, patients are asked to stay at the vaccine distribution site for at least 15 minutes, so that health care providers can make sure there’s no immediate reaction. If you have a history of severe allergies, the CDC recommends you stay at the vaccination site for at least 30 minutes.
How are vaccine distributors verifying 1A or 1B status?
This depends on the vaccine provider. When providers were still working to roll out the vaccine to health care and other frontline workers in Phase 1A, most providers required a work identification card to confirm that the person was eligible to get the vaccine. But now that Texas has expanded the number of people eligible to include anyone over the age of 65 and anyone 16 and older with a certain medical condition, most providers are relying on the honor system. Many providers will require identification to confirm the individual’s age and basic details, but at this point most providers in Texas require only a verbal confirmation of a chronic medical condition.
Will the COVID-19 vaccines cost money?
All vaccine doses purchased by the U.S. government should be distributed at no cost to vaccine providers, and providers who are participating in the federal COVID-19 vaccination program must agree not to charge anyone for the vaccine itself, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. [https://www.kff.org/health-costs/issue-brief/gaps-in-cost-sharing-protections-for-covid-19-testing-and-treatment-could-spark-public-concerns-about-covid-19-vaccine-costs/] However, certain providers might charge an administration fee for giving the shot. If a vaccine provider does charge an administration fee, that cost should be covered by insurance or by the federal government for uninsured individuals. [https://www.commonwealthfund.org/blog/2020/covid-19-vaccine-coming-will-it-be-paid-federal-and-state-policies-fill-gaps-insurance]
How were vaccines against COVID-19 developed so quickly?
Although multiple successful vaccines were developed and tested in record-breaking time, the technology that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rely on has been studied for years, experts said.
The earliest research on mRNA dates back to the 1980s, Neuman said, and the first clinical trial in humans was in 2008.
“The first clinical trial where they put it into humans experimentally is 2008,” Neuman said. “Your iPhone was invented in 2007 and that’s when this study started, so it is literally as old as an iPhone.”
How can we have a vaccine developed for COVID-19, but not one developed for HIV?
More than 35 years after the HIV virus was discovered, the world still doesn’t have a preventive and effective HIV vaccine.
But the decades of work in developing an HIV vaccine have helped pave the way for the COVID-19 vaccines now available, said Dr. Barton Haynes, an expert in vaccine development who has spent decades studying HIV.
HIV is a more difficult virus to make a vaccine for because it mutates more rapidly than SARS-CoV-2 and because the human body is not able to mount a sufficient immune response to an HIV, Haynes said. But with SARS-CoV-2, however, the majority of people are able to.
“Yes, this vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 was made very quickly,” Haynes said. “But it was made very quickly because of 15 or 20 years worth of work by the scientific community developing all the technology that was rapidly used to make the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.”
Scientists developing the COVID-19 vaccines were both able to use new vaccine technologies as well as the clinical trial networks that exist thanks to HIV research, Haynes said.
“It’s laid on the back of the HIV vaccine effort, which the government and science has invested a huge amount of time and money, because it’s so difficult,” Haynes said. “Fortunately, for this coronavirus, the body wants to do the right thing and make the right antibodies. The techniques that have been difficult for HIV worked beautifully for SARS-CoV-2.”
Is it better to build up my immune system and risk getting infected with the coronavirus?
There are more risks to getting infected with the virus itself than getting immunity through a vaccine, said Ben Neuman.
“The problem with getting a natural coronavirus infection is that of the 30 or so genes that you’d find in a coronavirus, we think around half of them are there to suppress parts of your immune system. This virus is trying it’s best to hide. It is a well camouflaged little guy,” Neuman explained.
But when you get a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s no risk of the virus itself trying to shut down your immune system, as would be the case if you were to get infected.
With the vaccine, “you just get nice, pure immune response,” Neuman said. “People die from COVID all the time, and nobody has died from the vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.