Back-to-school photos looked very different this year as we are still going about our lives amid a pandemic. From remote learning with decked out at-home desks to mask-wearing for in-person classes, parents still documented the visually historic milestone.
The first-place award goes to Karen Klinkerman for her image of Ryan’s last first day of school as a senior at Goliad High School. She wins a prize from Charlene’s Gifts.
Coming in second is Erika Vermillion’s photo of Jackson on his first day of sixth grade from his desk at home.
And in third is D’an Kocian’s photo of Allie and Cole posing with their masks.
For our next photo contest, we’re asking readers to share photos of their favorite homemade fall foods.
It can be a photo of the cooking process, a helper sampling or a finished product. Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
