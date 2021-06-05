Bad News Chairs adaptive sports team provides exercise, camaraderie

On a brisk Monday evening, Otis Ortiz wheeled himself up a ramp leading to the gym at First United Methodist Church with a bag clutched between his teeth. He was headed to wheelchair basketball practice, a weekly commitment.
July will be Ortiz’s 26th year in a wheelchair. Despite that, the 46-year-old said he remains optimistic. He has been involved with the Victoria Bad News Chairs, an adaptive sports team, since 2015 when the group arranged a softball team.
“I played softball as a kid, but then to be in a wheelchair to play, it’s just more of learning the game and what to do and what not to do,” Ortiz said. “Learning to be comfortable in your chair.”
As the gym slowly began to fill up with people and chairs, David Crook, the group’s organizer, divided up the team and kicked off practice between the Bad News Chairs and the Corpus Christi Rimz.
The 501(c)(3) sports team was established in 2015. Approximately 15 members represent Victoria currently. Besides wheelchair basketball, the organization also competes in softball, tennis, and track and field events. The organization has competed against other teams such as the Corpus Christi Rimz, Houston Hotwheels and the Austin River City Rec’ers.
Cruising up and down the court, Ortiz broke out in a sweat, and his hands — like those of many players — turned to a charcoal black color due to the friction on the tires from making sudden turns.
In 1995, Ortiz was involved in a car accident that ejected him from the truck he was driving, severing his spinal cord at the T4 level. When he woke up in the hospital, the doctor told him he was paralyzed from the chest down and needed to use a wheelchair.
Hearing this news, Ortiz said he thought it was just temporary and he would learn how to walk again. It wasn’t until a year and a half after his accident that he realized there was no coming back from his injuries.
“At that time I thought, ‘Did I really want to go on? Is this what I want?’,” Ortiz said. “But as I got older, I’m grateful that I’m around, I think I’m a better person from it.”
Ortiz said joining the adaptive sports team was originally just a way to get some exercise. But over time, he stuck around because of the friendships that blossomed between he and the other members.
Crook, who is running for mayor in a July 3 special election, said the camaraderie that comes with meeting teammates and rival teams is what really sets the Bad News Chairs apart.
“You could be on the court and you could be a new player and people will help you, coach you,” Crook said. “If you ever watch someone fall from a chair, people don’t just run away, they’ll come and help you — it’s a great community.”
Sitting on the edge of the court watching practice, Nick Mateo, 35, thought to himself, “What can I do to better myself? What can I take from what everybody has shown me and apply it?”
The U.S. Army veteran said he is not new to basketball, but is now in the process of trying to understand the rules of wheelchair basketball.
Mateo retired from the Army in 2014 after 10 years of service. While going on a run with his unit, Mateo said his legs gave out and collapsed. The issues in his legs spread to his back and hands and he was taken to a local medical clinic.
“When I got sick, the Army didn’t know what I had but it was causing severe issues to my back, legs, feet and hands,” he said. “Later on, one of my civilian doctors diagnosed me with lupus of the brain and spinal cord.”
The diagnosis required him to use a wheelchair while undergoing surgeries to have a pain pump inserted into his spine.
Mateo said that a common misconception is that people think there is a parallel between wheelchair sports and amputations.
“There’s a million different types of disabilities that coincide with wheelchair sports,” Mateo said. “And there’s different degrees of illnesses and disabilities that categorize you within those sports.”
During that time, Mateo said waves of depression and PTSD would roll in as reality set in.
Before having to rely on a wheelchair, Mateo said he was a very active person, participating in various sports.
“I didn’t want to be around people, I was in so much pain that all I did was walk my dog in the chair and go back to my apartment,” Mateo said. “It was very frustrating, very depressing — until I got introduced to adaptive sports.”
