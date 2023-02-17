Art Tigerina and his bandmates strive to please crowds at both honky-tonks and quinceañeras.
Tigerina takes part in both a country music band, Jukebox Preachers, and a Tejano group, the Art Tigerina Band.
Both of the Central Texas-based bands will perform Thursday night at the Victoria Livestock Show beer garden.
Chris Tigerina, Art’s wife and a manager for both bands, said the Feb. 23 night set will be a “perfect fit” for the livestock show audience.
“We think people will say ‘Shoot, I’m gonna stay,’ when they hear we are going to play Tejano music,” Chris said.
Art, 56, developed a passion for both Tejano and country music growing up in Bryan. He once played for Grupo Vida, a Tejano group which opened for The Chicks during their “Fly Tour” in 2000.
While the Art Tigerina Band played at small gatherings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Art realized he wanted to explore the country genre more, his wife said. Jukebox Preachers released its first single, “Bourbon and Bad Decisions,” in 2021.
Nowadays, Art’s bands play three to four shows each weekend, Chris said. When the players switch from Tejano to country, the fiddle replaces the accordion.
“I think he’s a genius,” Chris said of her husband.
J.R. Perez, the Victoria Livestock Show’s entertainment chairman, said this is the first year the beer garden will feature Tejano music.
“It’s great to have local bands, but it’s also cool to see the out-of-town bands people haven’t listened to before,” Perez said.
The livestock show’s live music lineup at the beer garden will also feature the finalists from the karaoke competition, Perez said. They are competing for a $1,000 prize.
Perez said livestock show attendees can visit the beer garden at no extra charge.
“This will be a time to kick back, relax, enjoy the day and maybe do a little dancing, too,” Perez said.