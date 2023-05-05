About one in three people are considered highly susceptible to motion sickness. I never considered myself to be one of them. Sure, I would get car sick as a child, especially after eating a big meal, some junk food, or something greasy as you tend to do on long car rides. If there was enough air, enough time looking out the window, and enough cold water, I could usually turn the situation around. It was just something that I figured I had to live with, and as long as I wasn’t reading books on car rides, I would be just fine.
Have you ever done something so small that makes a drastic difference in your body? For some people, the first day they drink a whole gallon of water, or the time they take a 15-minute nap in the middle of the day changes their lives. I didn’t realize that my motion sickness was contributing to my overall bad mood in the car, especially on long car rides.
For some reason, if I’m not driving, I get angry more easily, and am not able to eat as well as I usually do.
For our last driving trip, I sought the advice of a close friend. Medication wasn’t even on my radar, but I found a box of motion sickness pills as I was walking through the nearest Walgreens one day.
“Yes,” said my friend. “That might work, but those pills usually make you sleepy. Even if they say ‘non-drowsy’, they still have an effect. At least, they do on me”.
If they made my friend sleepy, they would more than certainly knock me out, or at least make me feel loopy, as I’m sensitive to any kind of medication.
“What about the bands?” She suggested. I knew of these bands, especially since I’ve been pregnant three times. Motion sickness bands are sometimes helpful for women who experience morning sickness. I remember trying them once, but they never helped, so I put them away.
I completely forgot that they were actually made for nausea due to motion sickness. I ended up buying a pair and trying them on our next drive.
It was as if the veil was lifted from my eyes and the sun shone just a bit brighter. I had never been so overjoyed to be on a car trip before in my life. I was looking back and playing with my daughter, passing and playing games with my sons, and I even read not one, not two, but four chapters of the book I was reading. I ate normally and was able to enjoy walking around rest stops happily looking around and soaking in all of the sights. Despite being tired at the end of the trip, I was relieved, delighted, and upbeat, having had an amazing drive.
Maybe this spring is a chance to try something new for your health. Maybe that nagging headache, upset stomach or bad mood just needs a little something different; some kind of small change. You may be surprised at how such a small effort can reap big rewards.