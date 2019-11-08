A white rectangular stone block engraved with Baptist Temple Church sits in a flower bed at the front of the church bordering Laurent Street. Anchored to a frame above the stone is a wooden sign hand-painted by Tom Gillespie, 74, the church’s building superintendent.
The sign features an image of a lone monochromatic figure walking away from the viewer amid patches of fog on a bridge in the direction the figure is walking. Two sentences are staggered above the image: “Keep on trusting God. Keep going.”
Gillespie embodies the message conveyed by the sign in his perseverance and dedication in maintaining Baptist Temple Church for 40 years. On Nov. 3, about 75 members of the church gathered for a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall to celebrate Gillespie’s decades of service.
“It was like old home week with people from times past,” said Deon Hathaway, head of the fellowship committee who has attended the church for about 10 years. “Lots of people pass through your life in 40 years.”
Gillespie’s parents, Virginia and Emmitt Gillespie, were charter members of the church, which opened in 1952. His father served as a deacon while holding jobs with Ed Atzenhoffer’s Chevrolet dealership in the 1930s and, later, the railroad when the United States entered World War II. Gillespie and his two siblings grew up attending Sunday services and participating in youth programs.
Dr. Webb DeTar delivered Gillespie in 1945 when the hospital still looked like a country house. In 1964, Gillespie graduated from Victoria High School and set out for the University of Texas in Austin. Toward the end of his academic career, the history major made arrangements to take German, the only class he lacked to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree, in Victoria. During that time, he managed the youth who delivered newspapers for the Victoria Advocate.
“I wanted to go into business, but I didn’t just want to get a business degree,” he said. “I wanted to study the world.”
Upon graduation in 1972, Gillespie moved around Texas managing department stores until his parents fell ill. He returned to Victoria to care for them and began working part-time for the church in 1979. The job turned full-time the next year.
He met his wife Jamey Bennett Gillespie singing in the church choir. Jamey Gillespie taught at Aloe Elementary School for about 30 years before becoming a part-time reading specialist. Her mother, Helen “Sookie” Bennett taught social studies at Howell Middle School for many years, and her father, Norman Bennett, was the baseball and football coach at Victoria High School.
Every Sunday, she delivers the children’s sermon. Her message is aimed at the adults, too.
“Working at the church has helped keep me focused on matters of God,” Tom Gillespie said. “It would be so easy in today’s world to just scatter and go pursue what looks like fun at the moment but doesn’t last.”
Regarding his faith, Gillespie distinguishes religion from spirituality: “Religion is a great vehicle for doing meaningful service to one’s community. It gives us a way to describe who God is. Spirituality is desiring to be closer to God. And none of us will really perfect that in this life, I believe. That’s part of what heaven is for. But we can work at it.”
The majority of Gillespie’s time was spent caring for the floors early in his career. The tile flooring throughout the 32,000 square-foot, three-story building required constant attention. Eventually, the church covered the tile with carpet, which is easier to manage. He has kept the antiquated air conditioning and heating system running many years past its heyday, just as he has kept everything associated with the building functioning.
Gillespie intends to continue working for the foreseeable future, but his career is winding down the same way it began. About three years ago, Gillespie cut back his hours to work part-time at the church. Last year, he underwent brain surgery to repair a subdural hematoma, bleeding between the brain and the lining of the brain.
In addition to maintenance duties, he continues to manage the sound system during Sunday services when the teenager he is training does not. He still sings in the choir sometimes.
“Tom is absolutely the most wonderful, Christian man who would do anything for anybody and never complains. He goes above and beyond what he could do, and he does it for the love of the Lord and love for his church,” said Valori Adams, the church secretary for about 20 years.
Johnny Wilson, the former worship and administrative pastor for 46 years, died unexpectedly on his way to church soon after the interview for this story.
“Tom has been a great help at the church all these years, and I knew his parents well,” Wilson said. “It’s unusual in most churches to celebrate anything this long.”
Hathaway held back emotion as she shared the news about Wilson. She said Gillespie showed up at church to help every day after his longtime friend and coworker died.
“Without him, there is no way we could have taken care of this week,” Hathaway said of coordinating both the luncheon and the funeral. “He is a very good person, helpful and looks out for others. I’ve seen people on the streets come to the church, and he takes cash out of his pocket to help them. The kids love him, and he just always has something funny to say.”
Daryl Gilbreath, a longtime church member, said no amount of money could pay for the service Gillespie has provided for so long.
“His parents were the sweetest people I’ve ever known, and Tom is just exactly like them. All that goodness comes from God and his mother and daddy,” Gilbreath said. “He is a true Christian man who does anything he can for anybody and doesn’t worry about what they are doing for him.”
