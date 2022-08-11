Bat photograph swept in to take Best of Show in Victoria Photography Club contest

Cheryl Johnson, 58, of Goliad has won Best in Show for the second consecutive year in the Victoria Photography Club contest.
“Honored, dumbstruck, just thrilled beyond belief,” Johnson said, upon realizing she had won Best in Show. “I was with my husband and some friends when we got the news, and they were whooping and hollering.”
This year the contest gave over $1,500 in prize money. A photography exhibit of the winning photos and others are on exhibit at the Victoria Mall through Aug. 20.
The image that won last year’s contest featured a spiny glass frog Johnson came across while on an excursion to the Costa Rican rainforest. This year’s Best of Show photograph features a bat swooping in to get a quick drink of water. She captured the shot at the right moment in May in Arizona.
She used a Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera with Sigma 150-600mm lens to capture the shot.
“There was a pond that was on a fellow’s property that regularly has bats coming in at night,” Johnson said. “Bats are nocturnal so they come in at night to get a drink of water, they’ll fly into the pond, sweep down and grab a drink of water and sweep back all while they’re flying.”
Several steps were involved in making the photograph, Johnson said. The first step was the use of a motion detector. With her camera pre-focused on the spot, it was now a waiting game to wait for a bat to fly in to trigger the motion detector and fire off the flashes.
Over the course of two nights and going through several hundred frames, there were only two images that really made the cut. The image that won Best in Show shows a bat, wings fully extended coming in to take a drink with its tongue out, water droplets in the air, looking almost like it is suspended in time.
In addition to winning the Best of Show photo, Johnson also took home first and second place in the Animals category, first and second in the Closeup/macro category and second place in the Birds category.
Johnson described her photography style as a progression, but nature is the one thing that has stayed consistent.
An avid bird photographer since 2016, she then dabbled with macro photography and focusing on the smaller creatures such as insects, reptiles and amphibians.
“I’m just having so much fun learning about nature and so much of it is learning their behaviors,” Johnson said. “For example, if you want to get a shot of a bat, you have to spend some time learning their behavior so you know how to capture that photo.”
Johnson still works in advertising but has a side career writing children’s books, going on to publish seven books using her photography to introduce children to nature. For the next step in her journey as a photographer, Johnson said she plans to inject more emotions in her photographs.
“I’ve been photographing birds for seven years now and how many times can you photograph cardinals, so it’s time to take a step back and say, ‘OK, I’m not going to snap a picture of that creature just because it’s on my land,’” Johnson said. “I’m going to snap a picture when it’s telling a good, powerful story.”
