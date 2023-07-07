I once saw a YouTube video about a mom taking her five kids to the beach. She carried around a large, black trash bag full of clothes, towels and snacks, unopened for the most part. It was her way of getting everyone packed and ready to go so her family could spend time running around outside, instead of spending time packing perfect lunches or matching bathing suits.
I admired her, because, although the video was meant to be comedic, there’s so much strength in being able to just pack up something, anything, and take your kids out to do something fun. After all, it isn’t about looking perfect, but about spending quality time with the children who so desperately need connection more than they do selfie-worthy glamour.
That was also my approach last year. We simply packed everything in a shopping bag and hoped for the best. However, for an organizer like me, this was more stressful than it was worth, especially after coming home with some sunburnt shoulders once because of forgetting the sunscreen. I vowed that would never happen again, so I made some inexpensive purchases on clothing at Academy and Amazon, and came up with some ideas for a middle ground option.
First was the receptacle to put all the items in. It needed to be big enough for several towels, yet small enough that I wasn’t packing the back of an elephant. It needed to be something that was nice and easy to carry, and with pockets. We decided to go with our rolling duffel bag that matched the luggage set we were gifted after our wedding 10 years ago. Yes, we still haven’t really used it since, but it sure came in handy now. If you are creating your own summer go bag, I would suggest even a suitcase or a large, homemade beach bag; anything that makes you smile, reminds you of happy memories, and has plenty of room for storage to fit exactly everything you need, no more and no less.
Second, I tried to pack very strategically, since it is very easy to go overboard with what you think you will need. I started with a towel, hats, a pair of sandals, and change of clothes, and for each child, something that they won’t miss if it’s out of their drawer the next day.
Next, all essential outside items: sunscreen, bug spray, first aid kit and disinfecting wipes (for surfaces and hands).
Eventually, I plan on fine-tuning this list to maybe include water shoes for sharp things in the water, and Benadryl because you just never know.
For right now, though, our essentials list remains pretty simple, and we have used just about everything mentioned. This list can incorporate as much or as little as you need, but as I have learned, it would be a good idea to swap out or eliminate items if you’ve gone in the water a few times and haven’t used them; my rule is “three strikes and you’re out (of my bag)”.
Overall, I think the key is just to have the bag packed ahead of time. This takes much practice in washing clothes, packing them back in, and replacing used items. I have yet to master the summer go bag, but I suppose the way to improve is through practice. No one has complained about that yet.