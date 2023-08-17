Banana Bites
Barnana Dipped Banana Bites.

These Barnana Dipped Banana Bites are addictive.

The outer coating is like the candy-coating on a Raisinet, only the flavor is peanut butter.

The inside, though, is a banana. An upcycled banana to be exact.

The packaging explains that the makers use “imperfect” bananas that may otherwise have gone to waste.

The taste is perfection, a little bit of the good (the fruit) and the bad (the sweet peanut butter coating).

They are low in fat and have a bit of protein and potassium.

Size: 3.5 ounces

Price: $5.49

Available: Grocers