“Alice in Houston”
Blue. And an unreal hue of it too.
This is the color of the Houston sky right now before the impending tropical storm. I’ll miss this blue when Storm Dorota or Hildga or Cordelia or whatever they’ve named it steamrolls through and makes everything Buffalo Bayou brown.
I stare at the cloudless sky with that gleam of suspicion Elvis sang about. Forget the “calm before the storm.” This is the anxiety before the storm, and no one knows the anxiety before the storm quite like gulf coast residents. Houstonians, or as I like to call them, “Mosquito-Prey,” always get this bout of uneasiness during hurricane season. We look up at the now-blue sky, thinking, “Oh, how you’re deceiving me,” and drive to Costco for bottled water, canned chicken, and car gas. Meteorologist’s orders.
“So are ya from the H?”
I look up to see my Uber driver’s eyes in the rear view mirror. “Uh, yeah. Born and raised.” I check my phone screen for his name. “So how about this storm, Josh? Supposed to come in a few hours.”
He laughs, “Buncha smoke. They hyped up Storm Esmerelda, and that was nothing.” Josh emphatically shakes his head. “No way am I getting suckered into this one.”
Hm… so much for that “anxiety before the storm.”
He switches lanes without using his turn signal, and I grimace internally. “Anyway…” Josh starts, sick of weather-related small talk, “Where’d you fly from?”
“Chicago. I go to school there, but I’m back home for fall break.”
Josh opens his mouth to offer some pearl of wisdom, I’m sure, but he gets cut off by the brown Subaru in front of us. Josh honks repeatedly. “People don’t know how to drive!”
Traffic, the great equalizer of Houston beings. BMWs with socialites and their Louis Vuitton wallets are stuck in the same lane as second-hand trucks on the way to a landscaping gig. No matter who you are on the feeder, you’re in this traffic just like the next guy. Gosh, I wonder how many hours I’ve spent in the car seat pleading with the vehicles in front of me to JUST MOVE!!! This traffic is exactly why I told my parents I should take an Uber from the airport.
A near bumper collision and swear sonata later, Josh flips off the car adjacent to us, and they return the favor. From the looks of it, the driver is a mom on the way to pick up her kids from carpool.
And with that, I finally feel like I’m back home.
Until I was home.
There’s something… different. I lived in that house for eighteen years, and I don’t think I ever really looked at it. Just walked into the front yard, turned around, and stared. Doing exactly that right now, I notice that the blue shutters on the windows are uneven and weathered. When did that happen? It was only 2011 that mom and dad went through the hassle of adding them. And gosh, I never realized how many different colors the bricks were. Some are a light mahogany, a deep red, even a ruddy magenta--
Josh clears his throat from the front seat of the car. “Uh, Alicia?”
Alice. “Uh, yeah?” I didn’t realize he was still there.
“Your bags.”
I bow my head. Ugh. Houston, we have a space cadet! I thought I was too old to zone out like this anymore. “Thank you.”
I go to the trunk and grab my suitcase. It’s a pink rolling bag my grandma got off of QVC as a graduation gift. You know, something you would never buy yourself but glad someone else did for you.
As soon as I lug that QVC beauty out, Josh speeds off. Maybe the brooding clouds finally inspired some anxiety before the storm.
I clutch my heart as soon as I see it. “Is that from Armando’s?”
“Only the finest Tex-Mex for the college kiddo.” My dad says as he opens the plastic salsa container. Laid out on our oak table are all of the delicacies that were so lacking up north. Oh, how I’ve missed the heat of good salsa.
My mom laughs, “Plus, there was a Fajita Friday deal.”
It doesn’t matter. “Fajita Friday or not, Armando’s enchiladas are the warmest welcome you could give me.”
I’m already fixing a plate when the lightning starts. My mom, a gentle magnolia of a woman, places her hands on her hips and moves to the window. She brushes the curtains aside with the back of her fingertips. “But it was sun-shining moments ago!”
I shrug. “Those blue skies are fickle weather friends.” I pour the salsa onto the cheese enchilada, add some guacamole- but not too much. I have a perfect science to my add-ons. I admire my handiwork and grin to myself, “Gordon Ramsay wishes.”
My dad sees my creation too. “Hey, gimme a bite.”
I sigh and let him have one, but I make sure I squint while he presses his fork into the enchilada, willing him to take the smallest bite possible.
He smiles. “Ramsay has nothing on you. You always know how to doll up these enchiladas.”
My mom, still watching the rain tap on the window sill, joins us at the table. “Remember her Easy Bake? She’s always been a chef.”
I roll my eyes.
My mom folds her hands and leans over the table top. “So what do you want to do today?”
My dad and I laugh. “Mom, there’s kind of a tropical storm on its way.”
She sighs. “Well, of course. But maybe… we could go to Cafe Bisous right quick. Y’know, before the rain really hits?”
I don’t even drink coffee, but I would never let that stop me from going to a coffee shop. Especially if that coffee shop were the sunken Montrose bungalow called Cafe Bisous. It was on a side street, near the intersection where the Museum District meets the Medical Center. You could stand in line between a poet and a physician and not even know it.
My mom and I had been going to Cafe Bisous since they opened. We lived right down the street, so it was all too convenient to strap on my helmet and bike to Bisous for my signature order. The owners are French expats Claude and Carla, and I grew up begging them to make me their “cowgirl coffee.”
It originally started as a misunderstanding. I was four and still learning the ways of a coffee shop menu. My mom had just ordered a caramel coffee. I thought we were all supposed to order coffee with some kind of descriptor in front. This was at the peak of my childhood obsession with cowboys and cowgirls, so I excitedly asked for “cowgirl coffee.” Claude and Carla loved it. Even when I realized hot chocolate was not called “cowgirl coffee,” the name stuck whenever we went to Cafe Bisous. “Cowgirl coffee” became an ongoing joke, one that never seemed to grow old.
I know it sounds hokey, but I was looking forward to telling Carla and Claude that their Petite Alice Sloane would like one Cowgirl Coffee. I envisioned the moment as the College Cowgirl’s homecoming.
Except they weren’t there. Instead, there was a spiky blue-haired boy wearing a Cafe Bisous apron smock. The logo on it was different. What was wrong with the old curlicues? Plus, Blue-Hair Boy couldn’t have been more than a few years older than me. Yet here he was, standing in Carla and Claude’s place, being a barista. He stared right through my mom and me as we walked in. No “Bonjour, mon cherie!” How utterly...underwhelming.
His voice was the exact kind of monotone I expected. “Welcome to Cafe Bisous.”
“Where’s Claude and Carla?”
His eyes glaze over even more so. “Who?”
I drop my jaw. This guy doesn’t even know Claude and Carla? “Uh, the owners of Cafe Bisous.”
The guy’s face hardly reacts. “Oh, nah, they sold it. Juniper Company’s got it now. So what are y’all ordering?”
My mom pouts at the news but recovers quickly. “One espresso and a...” She looks down at me, waiting for my usual order.
But… I don’t feel it in me to look this guy in the eyes and say I want a Cowgirl Coffee or hot chocolate. “Just some peppermint tea.”
As soon as we enter the house, my mom and I shake our hair from the rain. I’ve got her thick black hair and know we are on a countdown until our locks frizz up. At least we’ll frizz together in solidarity.
“So how’s your cowgirl co--” My mom catches herself mid-sentence. “My mistake. How’s your hot tea, Miss Sophisticated.”
I look down at my plastic cup and notice the black marker name. Al. I wonder if Blue-Hair Boy did that on purpose. “I think Al will enjoy his tea.”
She laughs. “Oh, so I can call you Al?”
Without missing a beat, I add, “If I can call you Betty.”
For a moment, despite the doom and gloom outside our door and the rain drops stuck in my eyebrows, it felt like the sunny day in sixth grade when my mom picked me up early for a Paul Simon concert. I don’t like speaking in absolutes, but that was the best day. We had eclairs from Kenny & Ziggy’s for lunch and stadium hot dogs for dinner. My throat was sore from singing too loud and for too long. I somehow broke the wires on my braces, but it was worth it. No night in college has come close.
“No matter how common your name is, people will find a way to change it. But I knew we were doing something right naming you Alice.” My mom takes a sip from her coffee. “Y’know, your dad wasn’t into it at first. He really wanted ‘Camille.’”
“Hm, Camille.” I contemplate the existence of my days if I were Camille instead of Alice, but I don’t permit myself to go too far. Truthfully, I love being named Alice. I was always in Wonderland. I had my own shade of blue. I came from a lineage of famous Alices who have done right in the world. Alice Walker. Alice Paul. Alice. I even loved the sound of it. Alice.
At school, I’m somewhat of the Texas novelty. There’s just something about being a Texan that makes people want to talk about Texas to you. People from New Hampshire or North Dakota wouldn’t know the feeling. In my English class, this guy kept calling me “Dallas Alice.” I explained to him that associating a Houstonian with Dallas is an insult where I’m from. But honestly, I didn’t mind. I did mind, however, when he assumed I was flirting and tried to wrap his arm around me. He had to ruin the moment by thinking it was a moment.
I snap out of my thoughts when the lightning crackles and pops. The lights fizzle out. The refrigerator stops its hum. The digital clock blinks into resounding blankness.
Black out.
From upstairs, dad yells, “Power’s out!”
Mom snorts. “Helpful observation, Tyler! Now where are those flashlights?”
I turn to look, but something is off. Even in the dark, everything is...different.
“Mom, wasn’t there a cabinet here?”
I can see her outline in the dark. I always wanted to be as tall as her. “Oh, there was. We gave that away to the church. You know, getting ready for the big move.” “Oh, right.” The big move. Mom and dad always joked about moving to another state once I went to college. Whenever we threw anything away or donated something, we’d laugh and say, “One less thing to worry about for the big move!”
I figure now’s not the time to mention it, but if that cabinet is the cabinet I thought it was… well, I’m sad to know it’s gone. I always liked that piece of furniture. The wood design looked like turtle faces to me. When I was little (and maybe a little older than I should admit), I’d sit in front of the cabinet and whisper secrets to the turtle faces. That cabinet bore witness to nearly every crush I ever had, knew every book I neglected to return to the library, and other tidbits that weighed on my conscience growing up.
Clanking and clinking from the kitchen is followed by a conal burst of LED light rays. I shield my eyes as mom walks in with the newly acquired flashlights.
From the kitchen, mom and dad argue over the merits of generators. Mom’s Team Generator and dad’s Team Whatever’s Cheapest. This isn’t the first time they’ve had this conversation. Whenever the power goes out, the generator debacle inevitably comes up.
And like all those times before, I stay above the fray, perched in another room. I’ve chosen the living room. The front windows allow enough thunder-glow to stream inside, so I don’t have to use the flashlight to see.
This room has always felt like a diorama to me. Even though it’s the “living” room, not a whole lot of living is done here. Every piece of furniture is angled just so. The antiques in this room are not meant to be used. They’re meant to be gazed upon.
But the living room is the perfect milieu for a storm. Nowhere else in the house gets this much natural light. The antiques soak up the crass sound of lightning. And most importantly, you can see the flower beds outside the window. Now that is where the real entertainment is.
To maximize your viewing experience, push the red leather ottoman up to the window. Sit in such a way that your feet do not touch the ottoman (Or else mom would freak out…) but also so that you can lean on the window sill for support.
Once you’ve accomplished this, you can watch the flower beds.
I learned when I was younger that these flower beds are really more like stages. There is so much drama in this small ecosystem, and you can witness it all in the middle of a rainstorm.
The pansies in the flower bed quiver as the rain berates their precious petals. Just… wonder what they must feel. Perhaps there had been a drought, and they were wishing for water. And now, their wishes are granted tenfold in the form of a storm.
Inside the jungle of stems, a lizard scurries- trying to glide between the raindrops. He does not look successful in this endeavor. There’s a sweet little ladybug seeking cover in the flower bed dirt. For now, she looks dry. I wonder (and have always wondered) if this little ladybug and other insects like her can understand the living things around them. Do they wonder about the lizard? The flowers? The girl staring from the window?
Another bout of lightning and thunder ricochet over the muddled sky as if it were my cue to exit. I push myself away from the window. An exasperated sigh from the kitchen serves as my next cue. Sounds like the generator conversation is wrapping up, and mom still isn’t getting that generator. Which reminds me- I better move the ottoman back to its place.
I study the driveway in its post-storm condition. Not too bad. The flood water laps comfortably at my red galoshes. Each small wave makes a smacking noise. I swivel my ankle around and watch the ripples ride.
Water is fascinating. We need it, we use it, we want it. But you can’t do anything with flood water. I didn’t understand until Hurricane Harvey that flood water is dirty and dangerous. Anything that it touches is gone. We had to throw out everything that was in the flooded basement, even after it had dried. The spores and bacteria linger and contaminate. I can’t even think of the photo albums we had to get rid of without fear of potential tear runoff.
Dad examines the flooded driveway. “We’ve seen worse. You know, you were born in a hurricane.”
I smile. “It’s been mentioned once or twice.” My parents loved to remind me that I “rocked” their world like a hurricane and was born in one too.
“You’ve even had your birthday parties in the middle of storms. Remember your seventh birthday?”
“When the car was flooded out while we got the cake? How could I forget.”
“And remember your tenth birthday? All that lightning during laser tag, but nobody showed up because of the weather--”
“Oh, I remember. Thanks, again, for giving me a birthday in the middle of hurricane season. Makes for interesting parties.” I could practically outline my life in storms. Just give me old weather reports, and you’ll have my life’s story.
My dad walks back toward the house. “If these kinds of things happened anywhere else in the country the way they do here, they’d never get over it. Nah, people in North Carolina would just stick around on their porch, drinking moonshine, talking about the days of Harvey. Not Houston. We move on.”
His fifth-generation Houstonian-ness was showing. That kind of pride makes people forget the blind spots of Houston. “Move on or fix the problem? Coastal cities are going to see a lot more hurricanes if they don’t--”
“Alright, college girl, enough. Help me check the leaks.”
“I’m just saying. This is the world I’m inheriting. We need to figure out solutions to our problems.” I look up at the sky. A dark and grizzly gray. I shift my gaze to the street and try to see what the water looks like. “Do you think anybody was flooded out?”
“Not in this neck of the woods.”
“Should we check to see if the school is being used for a shelter? Maybe bring--”
My dad shakes his head. “Well, no can do. The school’s gone.”
I wrinkle my eyebrows. “What?” Spring Valley Elementary is right down the street from us. I couldn’t even count all of the fallen pine needles I’ve braided during recess or the number of laps I’ve run on the outdoor track. I’ll bet some of the resident cicadas in those trees even recognize my voice.
“Yeah, they’ve scrapped the building. The bulldozers were at it for, gosh, several weeks.” He sighs. “You remember what a piece of junk that school was.”
No, I don’t. Sure, I recall dripping AC units and a certain mold catastrophe in the fifth grade science room. But other than that…
“They need the new location.”
“They’re not rebuilding there?!”
My dad looks back at me, surprised by the emotion. “Uh...no. The district sold that property, I think. Now that lot is going to be office buildings. Can’t have enough of those in this city.” He walks back into the house.
I stand in the driveway, feeling cold despite the warmth of a tropical storm’s humidity.
“Is that Alice?!”
I turn around and look down the street. There’s Mrs. Menger. She holds their mighty Newfoundland named Chico on his leash. And right next to Mrs. Menger is...no. It couldn’t be.
“Is that Gio Menger?” I gawk at the lanky 6 foot teenager standing next to her.
Mrs. Menger laughs. “Believe it or not, this is the kid! He had a growth spurt since you last saw him.” Mrs. Menger looks at Gio, waiting for him to add something.
I also look at Gio, trying to understand how my little next-door neighbor was suddenly taller than me and such a… I don’t know… person!
But Gio only rolls his eyes, grunts, and takes the dog from Mrs. Menger. He continues walking down the esplanade.
Mrs. Menger sighs. “And he became a teenager overnight.” She looks back at me. “Did you get flooding?”
I swish my rainboots around in the water. “Just out here. You?”
She waves her hand dismissively. “Nothing to write home about! But wait till you hear about my darlin’ Arlin!”
Growing up, I always thought Arlin Menger was the cool high schooler. So much more mature and older than me.
Mrs. Menger claps her hands. “She’s engaged!”
I drop my jaw. Thank goodness I’m able to say the obligatory “Congratulations!” before I tactlessly add, “But she’s… like… twenty-five.” Only seven years older than me!
“That’s right, you’re not too far off. So much to look forward to!” Mrs. Menger winks.
I try to smile, but I feel too lightheaded for such exaggerated movement. “Cool.” Arlin Menger is engaged? Shouldn’t she be going off to prom, and shouldn’t I be a middle schooler? Am I really this old? Even when I was in high school, I didn’t feel as mature or cool as the High-School Arlin I knew and admired.
I don’t think Mrs. Menger notices my uneasiness. “So your mom tells me you’ve been loving Chicago!”
“Yeah… I like it there.”
Mrs. Menger grins. “That is so great to hear! I remember when Arlin was in college. That girl was so homesick all the time her freshman year.”
“Really?”
“Oh, yeah. It got better, sure, but that first time was so hard. I’m happy to hear it’s seamless for you!”
I nod as Gio walks back to Mrs. Menger. “It was nice seeing you, Alice!” Mrs. Menger waves and walks toward their house with Gio and Chico.
“You too,” but I’m far too quiet for anyone to hear.
It was almost the way I left it, except it wasn’t.
The bedside table was nowhere to be found. A few of my posters were gone. There was no One Direction memorabilia in any direction. The pink rug had disappeared. It really tied the room together.
I didn’t have it in me to wake mom up and ask, so I decided to chalk up this Alice’s-Beloved-Things exorcism to “the big move” and belated spring cleaning.
I flipped the blankets, ready to conclude my first day back in Houston, when I saw a spider crawl out from the sheets. I bit my tongue and let the metaphor pass me by. Time for bed.
Sometime that night, the power went out again. I noticed the moment my fan went off. The room suddenly felt like it was wedged in a swamp monster’s chokehold. Oh, the humidity. I didn’t mind being woken up, though. I was just in a dream- one of those surreal ones that you couldn’t articulate in full sentences, but you could point to the areas in your chest that were tight. Here, here, and here.
In my clammy stupor, I looked at what I could see of the room. To think, I had literally grown up here. (Don’t you grow in your sleep? Yes? Hm, I should have paid more attention in Ms. De Luca’s eleventh grade Bio class.) There was a time where I couldn’t touch the top shelf in the closet, and that time’s gone.
I check my phone. 3:31 AM. Before I blink, it changes to 3:32 AM.
Gone.
The morning was spent eating Shipley’s kolaches, yet another delicacy absent from the Chicago food landscape. I never realized that kolaches were pretty much just a Texas staple until I went to college.
I had suggested to my roommate one morning that we take it easy on a Sunday and find a good cheese-and-sausage kolache. She had no idea what I was talking about. I explained kolaches to her, and she asked, “So… like a pig in a blanket?” No. Not at all, Carolyn. Suddenly, I became obsessed with asking people if they knew what a kolache was. How could this Czech specialty not exist at every bodega, hot dog stand, and street vendor? I developed this frenzy and zeal for kolaches from afar. I had never craved kolaches like this before. I guess you really don’t know what you have until you go to college in Chicago and find out nobody else knows what a kolache is.
I savored each bite of my kolache. It consumed my focus so much that I didn’t hear my dad say--
“Alice? Are you listening?”
I look up. “Uh, yeah?”
“Then what did I just say?”
“Um...”
He nods, “That’s what I thought. Listen, kiddo, mom and I want to know. Tucson or Phoenix?”
I squint. “What’s the difference?”
My dad laughs. “See, Jo, I told you! At this point, they’re the same.”
“No, they’re not. One is closer to my family, and the other is better for the manufacturing--”
I put the kolache down. “Why are we talking about Arizona?”
Mom closes the drawer. “Well, that’s where we’re doing the big move! We’ve talked about it, Alice.” She points to dad. “And we‘ve talked about this. Tucson. Stop shirking.”
Dad sighs. “I know, I know.”
Mom wrings her hands on a towel. “And the realtor called. That apartment on Yellow Petal Road is still--”
“You’re...moving?”
Mom and dad look at me, trying to read me. Mom breaks the silence first. “This isn’t anything new… It’s always been the plan for when you went off to college.”
Dad chimes in. “That’s why we’ve been getting rid of so much furniture and--”
I nod. “I got it.”
“That’s the ‘big move’ we’ve been talking so much about, sweetie. I thought you knew.”
I nod, which is apparently the only movement I’m capable of. No, I didn’t know that “the big move” was real and not some Seinfeldian bit we liked to use. Well. I knew, but I didn’t know. Maybe I didn’t know because I knew. And I really didn’t want to know. I wish I didn’t know.
“Alice?” My mom’s words are slow, gentle, tentative. “Is this upsetting you?”
I shake my head and consider it a victory that I’ve stopped nodding. To be honest, I’m losing self-awareness of my vestibular functions. Maybe I’m nodding. Maybe I’m spinning. Maybe I’m crying.
My mom comes over to hug me. “Alice. What’s wrong, honey?”
That’s when I feel it. Tears bulldoze lanes along my cheeks. Get ready, get set, CRY. My shoulders move forward like a tractor shifting gears. I’m sobbing big time.
I feel my dad’s hand pat my head. “What’s, uh, the matter?”
I try saying something, but I’m crying too much for an intelligible word. With my parents fussing over me while I sobbed, I felt like I was in first grade all over again. The second-grade boy who used to live next door (Seth Templeton) kicked me while we were trick or treating together. I ran home and sobbed to my parents, unable to accurately express how I felt. It wasn’t so much the pain of the kick that hurt. It was more of the shock and bafflement. I didn’t understand why he kicked me. I still don’t.
Several moments pass, and my heaves slow and lessen. The somewhat college-educated portion of my consciousness nudges me toward rationality. Explain yourself, Alice. “I’m sorry...” The tears well, but I can fend them off if I just keep talking. “I’ve missed you all, and I’ve missed home, and I’ve missed Houston.”
My mother shushes me, not to silence me but to reassure me. “Everyone gets homesick when they leave home, sweetie. And it’s harder for you because we’re doing this big change--”
I continue, “No, it’s more than homesickness. It’s that I realize that it’s over. This part is really over.”
My dad, ever a man of logic, asks, “What part?”
The words stick to my teeth like saltwater taffy. “My childhood.”
My parents laugh.
I shake my head, “I know it sounds melodramatic, but this is it. I’m not a kid anymore. And everybody is getting older too. And moving and moving on. I can’t get cowgirl coffee because I’m too old to call hot chocolate that and because Claude and Carla are too old to constantly work the register. Arlin’s engaged. My stuff is gone. It’s time for everyone to go forward. Onto… the next part. Because this era is done, and nothing is the same.” I stare at the table and then my kolache. See! This kolache isn’t even the same. What was once just a drive to Shipley’s on any given Sunday is now something that no one in my dorm building knows exists. I sniffle. “I’m sorry I let that flood out.”
My dad smiles. “We can handle those.”
Mom nods. “Alice, I know in the middle of change, it feels like nothing is normal or will ever be the same, but that’s not true. Things will be different until they’re normal. Or until you aren’t thinking about it.”
Dad looks to mom, “It’s like when you married me. It took you months to get used to ‘Mrs. Sloane,’ and now look at you. Signing off emails with it and everything.”
Mom ignores dad’s comment and holds my hand. “It’s like... Houston. One minute, the sky is blue as can be. Then there’s a hurricane, and you think there will never be a moment where the sky isn’t this dark. But just you wait. Because the next morning…” She leans over and pulls the curtain back. “There’s that blue sky you forgot about.”
I look up at the sky. She’s right. Blue. And an unreal hue of it, too.
