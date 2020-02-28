Until recently, Bishop Brendan J. Cahill, 56, had encountered Pope Francis a couple of times in receiving lines just long enough to say to him in Spanish, “Holy Father, the people of Victoria love you, and we pray for you every day.”
That changed at the end of January when Cahill was summoned for Ad Limina, the Latin phrase for “to the threshold,” to meet with the successor of St. Peter in Rome about the state of the Diocese of Victoria among other matters. About 30 bishops from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas met with the Holy Father and departments of the Roman Catholic Church for one week, Jan. 20-24. Cahill is the third bishop of Victoria and has served since 2015, and the meeting typically happens every five to 10 years.
On Monday of that week, all of the bishops met with Francis as a group for 2½ hours, which Cahill learned from other bishops was a departure from the processes of Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict.
In years past with Pope Francis’ predecessors, each bishop met individually for about 15 minutes with the pope who had a map on the desk indicating the region served by the bishop. The discussion was directed toward a particular theme.
Francis set a different tone. When the bishops arrived, he started by pointing out the restrooms and water available at the back of the room to put the bishops at ease. He then invited them to share their questions and concerns.
“He’s 83 years old and has tons of energy. He wanted to hear what we thought about evangelizing, preaching and how the church is doing in our area,” Cahill said. “He said he felt like we were brothers and he was interested in what we thought. So it opened up for an interesting discussion. It was a beautiful experience.”
Halfway through the meeting, Francis filled a cup with water for his translator who was translating his Italian into English.
“He took care of the translator before he took care of himself,” Cahill said. “We all noticed those little courtesies. It shows his character.”
One of the highlights of the visit with the pope was when Bishop Mark Seitz, of El Paso, asked what words the pope could offer to the families suffering from losses after the mass shooting in a Walmart store on Aug. 3.
“The pope tenderly offered his prayers, and said we see these things around the world and our hearts hurt for people who are suffering,” Cahill said.
Through Seitz, the pope delivered 50 rosaries to the families in El Paso that were affected by the tragedy.
“The pope’s closeness with people who are suffering, that was very evident throughout the meeting,” Cahill said. “His concern for many people in many areas of the world and the suffering they are going through – that to me was the most touching image and the most beautiful expression of our Catholic faith.”
Bishop Joseph Strickland, of Tyler, asked about the controversial Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sexual abuse scandal that “caused a lot of pain and concern among people in his diocese,” Cahill said. In response, the pope shared openly and honestly the details of the case to the bishops’ satisfaction and promised a complete report.
Cahill preferred to listen as the other bishops asked questions during the meeting.
“I listened to the others. I think, spiritually, I prefer to listen because I tend to talk a lot,” Cahill said. “So I wanted to be attentive to what others were presenting and asking, and really, anything I wanted to say someone else mentioned. We covered a lot of territory.”
For Cahill, focusing and listening during the long meeting conveyed a sense of the pope’s humanity and a greater appreciation for his work and the unity of the church. He saw the pope as a human being who was given the tremendous responsibility of bringing leadership and communion to the universal church.
“He is doing the best he can with his gifts and talents. I listened to his approach to things that I hope to do similarly, to use more discernment in daily decisions. I pray for the Holy Spirit to guide me,” Cahill said. “I want to pray that whatever decision I make is guided by the Holy Spirit. It takes patience and time, and doesn’t happen right away, but with time, God is working and that became very evident in listening to him (the pope) as he deals with very challenging problems.”
Some of the departments of the church with which the bishops met are relatively new and progressive, such as the Migrants and Refugees Section and the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, while others, such as the Congregation for the Clergy, are long-entrenched and old-school. Cahill described all of the departments as exhibiting openness to the bishops, but he noticed that the newer ones seemed to have younger and more international leadership with more technological prowess.
The Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life is very much in line with the mission of the Diocese of Victoria’s new Office of Family Evangelization, Cahill said. In October, the diocese formed the office to create opportunities to make the family the domestic church. The office is now in the process of organizing the first diocesan-wide men’s day of prayer and Spanish-language retreats.
When the bishops met with the Department for Migrants and Refugees, a high-ranking Lebanese official shared with the group the severity of the crisis going on in her country where the population of 4 million feeds 1½ million refugees. While some countries agree to take 20,000 refugees, others take hundreds of thousands of them, Cahill said.
“The crisis of refugees is saddening,” he said. “To really pray is No. 1, and then to see what we can do to help alleviate the suffering of so many people.”
On a personal level, Cahill said one of the most interesting aspects of the visit was meeting with the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints.
“That probably to me was the most special moment, when talking spiritually about the saints, why we have saints and what saints mean to us, and then to think of our connection universally with that,” Cahill said.
The Diocese of Victoria is working on the cause for sainthood for the Rev. Charles Kram of Yoakum, a quadriplegic priest who died in 2000, and the Venerable Jeanne Chezard de Matel, foundress of the order of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.
“When I talked about the sister, they knew all about the case, which amazed me because there are probably thousands of cases around the world, and they knew about her case,” Cahill said. “The sisters have done all of the work, and I really appreciate what they have done for us.”
In the past, the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints lectured the bishops about the process necessary to follow to advance a cause, he said. However, on this visit, representatives of the office offered advice specifically about the causes in Victoria.
“We have someone from our area who was very saintly and we have a strong devotion to him (Kram), and I want to make sure that we follow the right path as far as advancing the cause for him and the Venerable Jeanne Chezard de Matel,” Cahill said.
The most important part of the process is prayer, he continued.
Overall, encouragement for the bishops preaching Jesus Christ in their respective areas stood out to Cahill, along with a heightened sense of concern for challenging situations people are facing around the world.
The bishops celebrated a Mass at the four major basilicas: the Papal Basilica of St. Peter, the Basilica of St. Peter Outside the Walls, the Basilica of St. Mary Major and the Basilica of St. John Lateran.
Cahill submitted the Quinquennial Report for the Diocese of Victoria in advance of his visit. The 50-plus page report provided detailed statistics about the diocese as well as the focus of ongoing initiatives.
The report summary ends: “The Diocese of Victoria in Texas stands ready to continue our commitment, which we made in 1982 when we were erected as a diocese, to further the Kingdom of God and to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ entrusted to us in this portion of God’s church.”
