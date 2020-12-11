Not everyone is merry this holiday season, and for this reason, Christ the Victor Lutheran Church will have a Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“There are two groups of people this holiday season — those who put up their trees and outdoor decorations a month ago and those who cannot bear to celebrate this year,” said Cheryl Kester-Schmidt, pastor of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church. “It’s a small, intimate service. Many of those who come are grieving.”
Some people in Kester-Schmidt’s neighborhood put up Christmas lights on the outside of their houses two weeks before Thanksgiving.
“People all over the city put up lights early because they were in need of something to uplift them from the last nine months of everything,” Kester-Schmidt said.
However, even during a normal year, with festival worship, children’s pageants, the lighting of Christmas trees and houses, and the Advent wreath in preparation for the coming of Jesus, some people find these things are not enough to dispel their sadness. And this year has been even tougher.
Kester-Schmidt continued that many people have not been able to have “real” funeral services for their loved ones because of the pandemic. So they are still grieving and searching for closure. Some people have not been able to be with their loved ones while they were dying and had to tell them goodbye through iPads held by complete strangers — if they were lucky enough to have a nurse there to hold the iPad while their loved one was dying.
“One hundred families have lost people in Victoria County,” Kester-Schmidt said of losses caused by the pandemic.
But the losses are not limited to death and dying. Other losses might include the loss of a job or promotion, the loss of health as one knows it, or the loss of a home because of financial hardship or the need to move into a retirement community.
“This is not just about death. We suffer losses every day and a lot of time we don’t acknowledge those losses are just as devastating as the death of a loved one,” Kester-Schmidt said. “When you’re used to having children around and the family moves, when you can’t go freely into a store without having to remember to wear a mask, and when you call in your order to H-E-B rather than touching and feeling the items on the shelf — those are all losses.”
Kester-Schmidt started offering the Blue Christmas service 12 years ago when she was in Georgia and 33 members of her small congregation of 78 were touched by death in some way — either personally or through a family member or close friend.
“I began looking for a service to help them deal with their feelings,” Kester-Schmidt said. “That year, nobody was in the mood.”
The Blue Christmas service might be called the Longest Night service in some places. It is typically held as close as possible to the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year.
“People are invited to sit together in their grief and remember their losses together,” she said.
No more than 30 people usually attend Kester-Schmidt’s service, and about eight of those who attend are worship ministers. Those in attendance are given paper and pencil before the service to write down their loved ones’ names or their losses. Sometimes the prayers are burned and sent up to God and other times they are placed in a prayer box and prayed over through Christmas. They also can say the names of their loved ones aloud.
The short service, lasting 30 to 45 minutes, will involve a lot of candlelight to dispel the darkness.
“Light illuminates the darkness and adds warmth to the worship space,” Kester-Schmidt said.
Those in attendance will pick up Holy Communion at the door in the form of individual packages put together by masked and gloved people. The Christmas story will be read followed by a brief reflection. “Silent Night” will be sung in the glow of the candlelight.
“One of the things I figured out early on was that it’s OK to feel blue. It’s OK to be depressed. It’s OK not to be in the Christmas mood,” she said. “I experienced that myself when my son was killed in a bicycle accident — 2018 Christmas was horrible for me.”
Kester-Schmidt said there is no time limit or expiration date on grieving, and that someone who died 30 years ago can come to mind and cause grief.
The service will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall where social distancing is possible. The service is limited to 60 people because of the pandemic, and those people need to bring lawn chairs to spread out. Reservations can be made by calling 361-575-4363.
“It’s a time for introspection, to look within yourself like during lent, a time of repentance, to turn and look forward to the coming of Christ,” Kester-Schmidt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.