Sister Rebecca Janacek saw the face of God in the faces of the people in Africa. She saw God in the landscape. She experienced love, and she learned to trust God.
“I just put my faith and trust in God and said if you want this to happen it will happen,” Janacek said.
Janacek, a sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (IWBS), was a Catholic missionary in Kenya from January 1987 to December 2017.
With the help of her biological sister Kay Vajdos, of Schertz, she has compiled all the newsletters she composed during those three decades into a book. The book, “Letters Out of Africa: Mission Journey,” was published in 2020. It is available on Amazon for $28 and at the IWBS gift shop for $18. All the proceeds go toward support of the IWBS sisters.
“I’m sitting here at my usual place on the veranda with my feet propped up on the veranda wall while looking at the valley below as evening approaches and the night sounds begin,” wrote Janacek in her July 30, 1987 newsletter from Kenya. “I can hear the children in the manyatta below playing, the cows, and goats in their bomas after a day’s grazing and I can smell the wood smoke from the cooking fires drifting on the quiet cool breeze. This is really peaceful. After a busy day tending to the sick, it is very refreshing.”
The book is a journey.
Janacek was one of eight children reared in Karnes City, and she wanted to be a missionary from the time she was a teenager. She believed joining the sisters of the IWBS, the order of sisters to which her aunt belonged, was the best way to do that.
“I felt like I wanted to become a sister, and when I got to Victoria, I thought this is where I belong,” she said of her calling.
An opportunity arose after she made her vows in the community. The branch of sisters in Mexico wanted to start a mission in Africa, and they were looking for volunteers. Janacek was already a licensed vocational nurse, but wanted to become a registered nurse before leaving. She studied at the University of St. Thomas in Houston and was ready to go in 1985. However, the community of sisters needed her a bit longer, so she worked at the hospital in Yoakum where she learned the ropes from doctors who took her under their wings, and she left a couple of years later.
“They taught me as much as they could about little surgeries, medicines because they knew I’d be out there winging it,” she said.
Janacek felt that God put it into her heart to help people elsewhere.
“I was gifted with a good family, an opportunity to go to school and I needed to pass it forward,” she said. “I talked to the sisters already there (Africa) and felt I needed to go share my talents and gifts.”
Janacek’s original commitment was for three years, but two years into her mission, she felt she might have made a mistake. After taking a break back in the United States, she realized Africa was truly where she belonged.
“The first two years I was sticking my toe in the water. It was a different language and culture. And it was not only the Kenyan culture — I was living with sisters from Mexico, priests from Ireland, a volunteer from England,” Janacek said.
Janacek worked in the Pokot region with the Pokot people, a semi-nomadic tribe of about 40,000. There was no electricity or running water when she arrived. There were two medical dispensaries from which they traveled to about 23 mobile clinics each month within 1,000 square kilometers. Other than a few government-owned automobiles, the Catholic mission’s vehicles were the only ones in the region. The missionaries would load the truck with vaccines, equipment for doing prenatal care and medicines, and they would go to the people.
“We built up gradually. We started small when I first got there. The biggest thing was teaching them that we had medicines that could help them,” Janacek said. “They did traditional medicines such as plants and spiritual stuff. We had to help them start trusting modern medicine, especially the immunizations.”
Janacek found another challenge in making sure she did not impose her cultural attitudes on others.
“My culture wasn’t right — everyone’s culture was important,” she said. “I unzipped my American culture, Christianity, hung it on a coat hanger and asked God what he wanted me to do. What is Christianity really? It’s about loving each other and loving your neighbor and trying to help your neighbor, and I had the opportunity to do that out there. I evangelized by example. I didn’t preach, that wasn’t my gift.”
Janacek said her role was to teach people how to be healthier and how to avoid getting sick, and the most important factors were soap and water. The problem was that the area was dry and desolate with very little water available. To treat the whole person, she had to get into the business of finding funding to drill water wells.
The missionaries also built schools to educate the children, and after a while, there were nurses among the educated. Janacek was needed more elsewhere. After 17 years in the same spot, she moved to the Rotu region to build a medical program there. Although it was only 30 miles away, it was a three-hour drive. She spent more than a decade there, opening up the community as she had done before.
Vajdos visited Africa in 2014 and admired her sister’s project management skills. The fact that Janacek started in Rotu by conducting a needs assessment from a tent and built a community with a clinic, school, church and store impressed Vajdos.
“When I arrived, there were solar water heaters so I could take a hot shower at night,” Vajdos said. “I’m very proud of what she does. She does amaze me when she sets out to do something. All the hats she wore to bring this village to what it was by the time I arrived were amazing.”
Janacek enjoyed the simplicity of life in Kenya, and she learned about the importance of community members working together. The book chronicles everything from those very first magical moments Janacek experienced in a foreign land to all of the adventures that came with more familiarity.
“It’s watching the mission grow and what I was doing over there. You see that through the letters,” she said. “I always felt like it wasn’t just me out there, that everybody from back home was there. I was just a conduit to help get aid to these people.”
