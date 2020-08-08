It was the title that came first. It floated up from the mysterious depths of my sleep-deprived brain, like a phoenix rising from the ashes of a terrible night.
Or arose like a zombie. That wanted to eat my brain; was eating my brain; or something.
I’m so tired.
Anyway, the point is. What is the point? Oh, right. The point is, I know what you’re thinking. What is up with that title? It’s a funny story actually. It was the title that came first.
Wait, I already said that.
OK.
Where was I? There I was, trapped for hours. Trapped in a hell of my own making, when it came to me.
Box Spring Hot Box.
Heh.
That’s really funny, I thought to myself. Although now that I’m writing this, it’s not quite as clever as it sounded at 3 a.m. It’s mildly amusing at best. But if I change it now then I have to rewrite the whole beginning and no one is really going to read this anyway except my mom so...moving on.
What is a box spring hot box, you ask? Well, it started out fine. Sweet even. A tale as old as sleep. I was gently nudged out of a deep slumber by the horrifying sensation that a presence near me was breathing heavily. My eyelids fluttered open to behold an extra from Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn” staring at me. Confusingly, this tiny devil mumbled something about having a nightmare and so I resisted the urge to dropkick the creepy face long enough to wipe the sleep out of my eyes and realize the monster was my own child.
So I let him crawl into bed with us. Just for a minute, I said sternly, both of us knowing that I am a gigantic liar, liar, stained pajama pants on fire.
So he hopped on up, laying on top of the covers and immediately taking up more real estate than was necessary for a 45-pound body. Meanwhile, I scooched closer to my husband, who was blissfully snoring away on my other side, the covers wrapped around him like a tortilla. Meanwhile, meanwhile, the dog, disturbed by all this commotion, sighed exasperatedly and scooched over as well, moving to lay at the bottom of my feet.
It was nice at first. Cozy. For a moment I even started to think I understood why all those hippies insist the entire family sleep in the same bed. I was surrounded by love.
And body heat. I was surrounded by all the body heat.
Why was everyone giving off so much heat? Who decided 98.6 degrees is a reasonable number? It’s a ridiculous temperature for a human body. Why can’t we all be a balmy 77?
It was hot. So bloody hot. And I was trapped under the covers. I tried squirming out but was blocked by the headboard. The dog was blocking the southern exit, and there was also the irrational fear that I would get stuck midway and end up roasted to death, cooked by my very own family.
Why didn’t I just wake one of them up, I hear you asking. Well, well, well. Aren’t we just full of questions today.
Sorry.
I’m a bit cranky. I don’t know if you heard, but I didn’t get much sleep last night.
Anyway, waking up either my son or husband so that I could crawl out would have been the logical thing to do. Hence the problem. You’re talking logic. Logic at an illogical time during an illogical year. And, let’s face it, with a ridiculous specimen of a woman.
To my credit, I did briefly flirt with the idea of waking one of them up. Actually, I was so hot I downright seduced the idea of shoving them onto the floor full force just to feel fresh air on my body again. But then I looked over at my loud snoring burrito, who had been working round the clock from home for months. Stressed and exhausted. Then I turned my head to look at my very own Vitruvian Man, just splayed out in all his tiny glory, who has been struggling with a world that doesn’t make sense and nightmares of Mommy and Daddy getting sick. Even the hellhound at my feet, even if I was willing to crawl out that way, is about to turn 15. He’s been such a good boy, even though his hips hurt, and we kept bringing babies home from the hospital without ever once consulting him.
They all deserved sleep. Peaceful sleep. Or so it seemed in my muddled mind at 3 a.m.
So I lay in my box spring hot box for the rest of the night. Alternating between analyzing my latest dream (playing basketball with Brad Pitt, where he kept making baskets by throwing the ball from behind his back all while discussing the writing of James Agee, whom I have never read) and replaying every embarrassing moment from junior high (which are numerous and still not funny to me yet).
Then, like a rainbow after the storm, my husband grunted and farted and I knew the long night had ended. I would soon be free. He was a mere yawn and unselfconscious scratch away from being awake.
And the point to all this is…
What is the point? There is a point. I came up with it somewhere around paragraph three. I need more coffee. Oh yes, the point is, I yelled at my kids today. For picking their noses and not cleaning their rooms like I asked. I was snippy with my husband, who made the mistake of standing there. I even had a very stern talking to with the dog who keeps aggressively shedding.
And so the point is I wrote this to let them all know how much I love them.
Even when I’m cranky and tired and yelling. Love comes out in many different and often strange ways. Ways like staying up half the night because you just want the ones you love to find as much peace as possible in this world.
Although next time, I think I’ll just kick one of them to the floor and show my love by getting a good night’s sleep myself.
