Michael Whitfield, 63, is a pastor, rancher, foster parent and former teacher.
For an entire year, Whitfield prayed with Glen Dry, pastor of the Sportsman’s Church, about beginning the Branded Cowboy Church, a mission for which Dry had already been praying.
“We were wanting to make sure God wanted us to do this and that we were in full step with His will,” Whitfield said.
Once they made the decision to pursue the Branded Cowboy Church as a mission of the Sportsman’s Church, Whitfield needed a band, which is critical to cowboy ministries. It was just two weeks before the first service, so Whitfield began praying about it.
“I told Glen, ‘I’ve got to come up with a band because we start in two weeks,’” Whitfield said. “I wasn’t panicked yet. I trusted that God would open a gate.”
That gate opened when Whitfield learned his neighbor’s father played country gospel in a band. He contacted him for an interview.
“I was not just looking for a musician but someone with a heart to lead worship,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield learned the band also had been praying for two years for a cowboy church to start, which gave him additional assurance that God was calling him.
“I’m loving it every second of the way. Their hearts are definitely on fire to lead in worship,” Whitfield said. “I couldn’t be more blessed.”
When the Branded Cowboy Church Band is not playing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, most of them are part of the Crossroads Country Opry Band.
John Sullivan, the bandleader, said the band members mainly come from country and gospel music backgrounds.
“Most of the musicians grew up playing in churches and oprys,” he said. “Music is a big part of the ministry. The band enjoys playing to the cowboy church audience. You don’t get country music in most churches and a lot of folks like the country style.”
The Branded Cowboy Church celebrated its first service on Feb. 3, 2018. Before COVID-19, the church services grew to have as many as 150 members in attendance.
Whitfield grew up in Falls City in Karnes County. He graduated from Texas A&I University with a degree in geology and went to work in the engineering department of Texaco in Corpus Christi until 1987.
At that time, he surrendered to the ministry and went to work for the South Texas Children’s Home in Goliad where he helped dysfunctional boys ages 14 to 17.
“God called me out and there was no longer Havoline flowing through my veins. I was going to be doing His work, reaching these boys,” Whitfield said.
He worked for the children’s home for three years before feeling a call to the seminary. He graduated in 1992 with a master’s in religious education with a specialty in childhood education from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He then returned to Goliad.
“I thought I would be a children’s minister, but God had other plans,” he said.
Whitfield received a call from the Goliad High School principal who needed “a man of God” he could trust in the classroom. Whitfield took the job and taught science at the high school for 23 years.
Whitfield and his wife, Brenda, have a daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, but their family is much larger.
The Whitfields have fostered 92 children over the course of many years.
“God gave us the ability and the power to do it,” he said. “We fostered 17 boys through the children’s home, and 14 of them made their profession of faith, they accepted Jesus as their Savior.”
Whitfield said he had not realized that his main ministry to children would be in his own home until he began fostering.
Whitfield became a bi-vocational pastor of Pawnee Baptist Church in Pawnee for about seven years before he and his wife began working with youth at First Baptist Church in Goliad.
Around 2005, he partnered with Parkway Church in Victoria to start La Bahia Baptist Church in Goliad. The church later became the Trail Head Cowboy Church in Goliad, and David Parks took the reins with Whitfield’s assistance.
The Whitfields moved to Victoria in 2014 to be closer to their daughter and her family. Around 2016, Whitfield began to feel the call back to pastoring. He became a supply pastor filling in for pastors on break in Port O’Connor, Seadrift, Port Lavaca and Cuero, among other areas in the Crossroads.
“God rekindled the flame to be pastoring again,” Whitfield said. “I was feeling a call to pastor a church, and I saw Glen and asked him to pray with me about it. Glen said, ‘I’ve been praying for a cowboy church for three years, so we know what you’re supposed to be doing.’”
The cowboy church is about winning souls and bringing families together, Whitfield said. The church reaches out to cowboys, rodeo crew, bull riders and barrel racers, among others involved in the Western heritage.
“You don’t have to do barrel racing or roping, you might just love to raise horses. Then there is the group that just loves a good John Wayne movie, cowboys at heart who love the West,” he said. “Some just love the Lord and want to participate in the dynamics of Western heritage.”
Before COVID-19, the church hosted roping and other western events in addition to church services.
“We put families together making it family-oriented, rescuing marriages, and however God leads me to whatever family comes in,” he said. “We minister to those who have walked away from the church to bring them back into the fold, to round up the body of believers.”
Whitfield spends hours studying and preparing for his sermons, and he has spent the last year working through the Book of Acts.
“I read the next chapter and sit down and pray to prepare the message in the direction He is leading,” he said. “I preach the word, the gospel, that salvation comes through Jesus Christ. The text out of Acts is so timely it’s unreal. It’s so appropriate to this day and age. The Bible is real and alive. The scriptures don’t have a mistake in them.”
Linda Bastian has been a member of the church for almost a year after being a member of Northside Baptist Church for 35 years.
“Several friends go there,” she said. “So I said let’s go visit. I didn’t think I would like it, though, because it was not a big, traditional church. I fell in love with it. It’s a little country church with the old kind of music. Very good, very spirit-filled music is a big draw.”
Bastian said Whitfield is an outgoing pastor with a “sweet spirit” whom everyone can understand.
“We see more younger kids coming in and relating to him,” she said.
The Bible study on Wednesdays has grown from about four members to 20.
“The congregation is not huge, it’s small and personal and we are all very close,” she said. “They reach out to you. The ministry calls once a month to check on members to see how they are making it through COVID and to see if there is anything they need to pray for. You don’t get that personal, old-timey touch other places. We love it. We found our niche where we like to be.”
Judy King has been a member for almost two years and moved from Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. She enjoys the traditional country worship music.
“I love the worship and the way they worship the Lord,” she said. “I love the way he (Whitfield) teaches right out of the Bible, and I love the people.”
Whitfield said God has richly blessed his life.
“I hand it back to Him. I would not be able to do it without the gift and instruction and leadership to follow Him,” Whitfield said. “Wherever He leads, I’ll go.”
