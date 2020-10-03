Scene: A messy living room, littered with the dead bodies of an epic battle between the Naked Barbies Battalion and the Funko Pop Regiment. Two young children, a boy and a girl, ages 6 and 4 respectively, are dramatically lying on the floor among the ruins.
A mother, late 30s, comically full wine glass in hand and giving off strong swamp witch vibes, enters the room.
Mother: Hey guys. What’s going on?
Son: We’re bored.
Daughter: So bored.
Mother: Ah, well, don’t let me interrupt. Just wanted to let you know I was going to do something different for tonight. What do you guys think about breakfast for dinner?
Son: What’s breakfast for dinner?
Mother: It’s, you know, when you have breakfast for dinner.
Son: I don’t understand.
Mother: Breakfast. For dinner. I’ll make eggs. Sausage. Oh! Homefries.
Daughter: But we already ate breakfast.
Mother: Yeah. I know. But this is breakfast for dinner.
(Sound of crickets.)
Mother: It’s fun.
Son: Why?
Mother: Why is it fun?
Son: Yeah.
Daughter: Yeah.
Mother: Because ... it’s different. It’s, I don’t know. Breaking the rules. Eating breakfast food at night. We’re culinary rebels. Also, bacon.
Daughter: Can we have chocolate for dinner instead?
Mother: No.
Daughter: But chocolate is fun.
Son: But you always say we can’t have macaroni and cheese for breakfast.
Mother: Yeah. And?
Son: And you said we couldn’t have macaroni and cheese for breakfast because it’s not a breakfast food but now you’re saying we can eat breakfast food for dinner. Were you lying?
Mother: No. Look, it’s just something fun.
Son: Macaroni and cheese is fun.
Mother: We’re not talking about macaroni and cheese. We’re talking about dinner tonight.
Son: OK. But can we have macaroni and cheese for breakfast tomorrow?
Mother: No.
Son: Can we have macaroni and cheese as breakfast for dinner tonight?
Mother: No! Look, you guys aren’t getting the whole spirit of this thing.
Daughter: There is always chocolate. Everyone likes chocolate.
Son: I don’t understand. What are the rules?
Mother: It only goes one way. You can have breakfast for dinner but not dinner for breakfast.
Son: Why?
Mother: Because a society has to have rules or it falls apart.
Son: Society is dumb.
Mother: Yes, it is.
Son: So we can have macaroni and cheese?
Mother: Let’s out primal scream
Daughter: Gummi bears are also fun.
The father enters the room, oblivious.
Father: Hey gang, what are we thinking for dinner?
The mother drains her wine glass. She lets out an impressive burp.
Mother: Pizza.
Son: Yay!
Daughter: Yay!
Father: Again?
Daughter: Can we get chocolate pizza?
Mother: I’m going to get more wine.
End Scene.
