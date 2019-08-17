The Buchholz family live, work and care for each other on their 100-year-old Victoria farm. The Buchholz Farm is home to eight people who live in four houses on 52 acres.
Penny and Carl Buchholz enjoy every part of living on their family farm. They live in Carl’s grandparents’ house that was built in the early 1900s.
“We bought the farm in late 1990s to take care of my mother-in-law (Marjorie Buchholz), who lives on the piece of property next to us,” Penny said.
The Buchholz farm is full of family history, from the ceilings to the floors. Hooks remain on the ceiling of Penny and Carl’s house from when Carl’s grandmother hosted quilting parties. There are also holes in the floors that were formerly used as drains when she would clean and mop.
Penny and Carl also live in the house that Marjorie, Carl’s mother, was born in. Marjorie is 88 years old and has dementia and other health problems. But she is still able to live on the farm with the help of her family.
“It’s nice that we can all help in taking care of her, because it’s not on just one family member,” Penny said. “She’s been able to stay in her home that way and not in a nursing home.”
Penny describes their farm as “a little compound.”
The Buchholz family does not have many complaints about living so close.
“We get to help each other out a lot,” Liliana Buchholz said. Living on the same property allows the Buchholz family to easily watch each other’s animals while some are traveling.
“We don’t have many neighbors, other than our family, so we like the privacy and being secluded,” Penny said. “The hardest thing for me is if we run out of something, you have to run to town to get it.”
One important aspect of the Buchholz Farm, is Penny’s business, The Soap Lady. The Soap Lady originally began as Becky Burley’s business. Penny worked for her good friend, Burley, making soaps and doing shows. Burley decided to move out of state in 2005, so Penny bought the business and has been the sole owner ever since.
Penny runs her business with the help of multiple women in her family. Penny’s daughter, Kendall Buchholz, and daughter-in-law, Liliana Buchholz, help with Penny’s growing business. Penny’s niece, Abigail Nickel, also helps out on occasion at markets.
Penny began making soap in her kitchen, but she outgrew that space very quickly. “So my husband built me this little teeny, tiny shop in my yard. And so that’s where I’m still at. I need a bigger shop.”
Although the main focus of The Soap Lady is soap, the Buchholz family also makes other products including bath bombs, sugar scrubs, lotions, lip balms and face masks.
Most of their products came about because they were things that Penny, Liliana and Kendall wanted to use. With handmade soaps becoming more of a trend, it was important to Penny to find ways to make her products unique and more natural.
“There are more and more soap ladies out there,” Penny said. The Soap Lady products are sold at markets, online and in select retail stores.
“I enjoy making soap because not only do we get to do the crafting part of it,” Penny said. “But I also get to do the business side of it. It keeps me busy in every way.”
Although, soap is not the only smell on the Buchholz Farm.
Animals are always in sight at the Buchholz Farm. The family raises cattle primarily, but have many other animals as well. There are also chickens, dogs, cats, fish and a pig.
Carl said their cattle are different than most because they’re around the house and they interact with people every day. “They’re more like pets,” Carl said. “We like to keep them happy and fed.”
Carl grew up on the farm with his brother and sister. Carl’s brother and his wife also still live on the property and his sister moved to Idaho.
Carl and his family name most of their animals. “She’s got a check on her head, so we named her Nike,” Carl said.
When Penny and Carl’s son, Cameron, was in school, he thought about leaving the farm. “But now I wouldn’t want to. I like it here,” Cameron said. Cameron and Liliana live at the front of the property. Cameron’s sister, Kendall, who lives with their parents, also plans to stay on the farm.
Kendall will convert the old school building on the property into her next home. It is the school that Marjorie attended when she was young.
“To me, it’s what I like in life,” Penny said. “It’s the life we wanted.”
