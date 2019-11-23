“We are only going to look for three shirts for little brother and three pairs of pants for big brother,” I explained as we were driving. Saying this out loud was just as much for me as it was for the boys. You see, we were on our way to the Good As New Kid’s Seasonal Consignment Sale, which happens twice a year. It’s a brilliant system, really; once you’ve taken the months required to sort out your gently used children’s clothing, toys and accessories (including baby items), it’s time to sign up and make some money selling them. If you’re in the market for purchasing such things, it takes a season (or half a season) to make lists and create a budget for the things you need. Before you know it, it’s time for another sale.
This time around, we needed to buy boys’ clothing. Both of my growing children had just graduated to the next size up, so I drew up a budget for clothing and listed an approximate number of items we would be able to purchase with that money. Since they are much older this time around, I wanted to teach them how to be money-conscious and stick to a plan. This also helps with tantrums around toys and other items of interest because if it’s not in the budget, we are not getting it, and I would have the numbers to prove it. Of course, if there was money left over, we could get a little something, so I had to explain that too. At the sale, they both picked up something they were interested in and played while I searched for our pre-planned items. Much to my great satisfaction, everything was in good condition and priced fairly, so I was able to find three different styles of pants for my oldest for about the same price each and a whole set of five blue shirts for my youngest and still come in under budget. Proud of my findings, I told my boys, “Guess what? I still have enough money for a small treat, so we can go to the toy section and find something we can all agree upon!”
Excited at the idea, we went to the toy room, and all three of us picked out one toy. At the cash register, we rang up the clothes and found out that both of their picks brought us over budget, so we put them back. This brought us to my pick: a small puzzle that they could both share. My toy brought us just one dollar over budget. At first, I thought that one dollar wouldn’t be a big deal, but in the interest of teaching an important lesson, I too put it back, and we left three dollars under budget.
Overall, I wouldn’t change a thing. All three of us left without any tantrums, and important lessons were learned. Next season, maybe they can do most of the shopping themselves.
