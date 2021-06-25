Sam Hooker, 41, is pastor of C3 Victory Church in Victoria. C3 stands for Christian City Church, which started in Sydney, Australia. The Victoria church is part of that global network.
“It’s a coalition of different pastors with the same vision and goals doing life together,” Hooker said. “We exist to know Jesus and make him known.”
The local church originally was named Koinonia Church, which is the Greek word for fellowship. It started in a home in 1972 before it moved to the old Veteran of Foreign Wars building, 103 S. Glass St., where it remained for almost 30 years. C3 Victory Church now is at 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, and about 350 people call it their home church, Hooker said.
Hooker was born in Port Lavaca because his parents lived in Port O’Connor at the time. He was raised in Victoria. His grandfather was a farmer in Vanderbilt. He grew up in the church that he now leads, and he attended the River of Life School, a Christian school affiliated with the church, where he met his wife, Ada Hooker.
When Hooker graduated from high school, he sat down with his parents to talk about his next steps and one of the options was a Bible school at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo. He secured an internship with the megachurch that immersed him in the world of ministry 24/7.
“It gave me a really good basis for serving and what ministry looks like,” Hooker said. “I used the time to grow spiritually in my own personal walk with the Lord.”
During his internship, Hooker went on mission trips to South Asia, East Asia, South America, Central America and Africa.
“I could see what life is like, what the church is like, what other cultures are like, and it gave me a much broader perspective of what God is doing globally than I had before,” Hooker said.
On one such trip to Kenya, Africa, Hooker received his calling. He still has the journal in which he wrote about being called to ministry at the age of 19.
“I was praying and the Lord clearly called me in my heart to my hometown to serve in the church I grew up in,” Hooker said. “God took me to Africa so he could call me back to Victoria.”
Hooker began working at C3 Victory Church in August 2000. He started as a part-time helper performing such tasks as pulling up carpet, and he eventually became the youth pastor. His duties increased when he became staff pastor, and he later began helping lead the church as associate pastor. In December 2009, he became lead pastor.
“One of the special things happening at our church is the perception and concept that we are a piece of something God is doing at a greater scale, not only in our community but all over the world,” Hooker said. “We’re a vital part of a much larger picture.”
Hooker continued that what God wants to do in Victoria includes C3 Victory, but it’s not all about C3 Victory.
Alicia Garza, 35, has been a member of C3 Victory since 2015. She was introduced to the church while she was a resident of Perpetual Help Home, a Christian program for women who are trying to change their lives.
"That’s where most of the other girls had gone, so I knew from the get-go that would be my church,” Garza said.
Garza did not belong to a church before she joined C3 Victory.
“They are spiritually gifted at meeting you where you are at,” Garza said. “There is no judgment.”
The church’s members listen and work with people to help them become the best versions of themselves, she said. It doesn't matter whether someone has gone to the church six hours or six days, they automatically feel they are part of the church.
“It’s like a family,” Garza said. “I just really love my church.”
Michele Bower, 54, and her family have been members of C3 Victory for about 17 years.
“When we went there, we knew there was more as far as our relationship with Christ and our worship experience,” Bower said. “There, we found freedom to be very open with worship, and they preach directly from the word of God, which is the Bible. We found it was a great fit for our family.”
Bower said the church follows biblical principles that instill positive morals and values in children and families. She said going to church is about having a relationship with Jesus Christ and walking through life with other people. She has found opportunities for growth as well as opportunities to serve the community through the church. The experiences that she values are not only within the confines of the church walls. She appreciates the work the church conducts locally and abroad.
“It’s not just the church experience, it’s in the community, and I bring him (Christ) with me,” Bower said. “In public, I hope I am representing him. I want to be a walking billboard sharing Christ with other people.”
Bower said she wants people to know that they will be welcomed by members of C3 Victory Church.
“We want them to feel included. It’s a great place to bring your family,” Bower said. “People are valued when they come, and we are authentic.”
