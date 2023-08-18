SATURDAY
- Fall 2023 Youth Recreational Soccer Season Registration — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Academy Sports + Outdoors, 8903 N. Navarro St., Victoria. The VYSO Fall 2023 REC Season is open to boys and girls born in 2005 to 2020. All skill levels are welcome from beginners to advanced soccer players.
Chess Club — Noon-2:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us in the Bronte Room for casual games of chess for all levels of players.
Coast Writers — 1-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. We come together to share manuscripts and
- exchange feedback, participate in writing exercise, discuss our writing process, and exchange information on writing craft and market information.
- Tails & Tunes — 1-9 p.m., The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria. Join us on Aug. 19 for a musical celebration at The Texas Zoo. Local musicians will entertain our guests at our first Tails & Tunes. $9.50-$20.00.
- Elizabeth Payne Exhibit Wrap Party — 5-7 p.m., Nave Museum, 306 W. Constitution St., Victoria. A fun, new event for members and nonmembers to experience a night of bites, beverages, and artist Q&A to conclude the current exhibit! This event is free and 21 and up.
- Charity Concert Series: Jimmy Fortune (bonus concert) — 7:30-9 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria. Tickets are $50 for regular series concerts, or purchase a package of the three concerts for $120 total and save $10 per concert. Bonus concert tickets are $60 each or $45 each for season package subscribers.
WEDNESDAY
- Paint & Sip — 6-8 p.m., Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. A modern day speakeasy located in historic downtown Victoria, featuring a relaxed, welcoming ambiance and handmade cocktails.
- Texas A&M Agrilife: Cooking Well for High Blood Pressure — 2-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This two-day series class will teach you tips on making small changes that better your health. You’ll learn to plan, shop, and prep meals that add balance to eating, while allowing flexibility to enjoy your favorite foods.
- Jerry James Live — 7-10 p.m., Greek’s 205 Bar, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Victoria’s own troubadour plays for the crowd in historic downtown. Greeks 205 has an exquisite menu, cold beer, cocktails and the most lovely outdoor patio--bring the office, family and or friends. No cover.
THURSDAY
- Caleb Grant Live — 7:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Constitution St., Victoria. This is the place for craft beer and cocktails, fine wines and flavorful eats.
FRIDAY
- Fun Fridays — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for a fun creative or physical activity every Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Come meet new people while enjoying a fun and engaging activity.
- Texas Continentals Live — 7:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Constitution St., Victoria. This is the place for craft beer and cocktails, fine wines, and flavorful eats in Victoria.
- Dinner & a Dueling Piano Show — 8-1 a.m., Shooters Bar, 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Rock and roll, classic rock, top 40, R&B and country, played primarily by request. We will be serving dinner at 8 p.m., show will start at 9:30 p.m. Tickets on sale at Shooters Bar or call 361-363-9283.
ONGOING
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- 9 a.m.-noon. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays through Aug. 26, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.
“Elizabeth Payne – Country and City – Paintings”
- Noon- 5p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays through Aug. 20
- Nave Museum,
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
- Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
361 Pop Up Shops
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini mall.