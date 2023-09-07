While it may be a somber weekend with the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, there are activities for everyone to enjoy.
Events are scheduled for both charity and honoring those who were lost that day and in the events that followed from it.
The main event honoring those who died more than 20 years ago is a community event from Weesatche 4 Warriors to honor those who lost their lives in the events on 9/11, as well as active military, first responders, veterans and their families Saturday. The Ganado Lions Club & Ganado Rotary Club will also host a Patriot Day blood drive Monday at the Assumption Church school building.
Benefits for The Texas Zoo and The Victoria Symphony League will also hold fundraising benefits with Brew at the Zoo Saturday and a golden anniversary luncheon and fashion show Wednesday.
There are also two new exhibits opening at both The Nave Museum and the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art this weekend.
SATURDAY
Craft Supply Swap — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Have a ton of craft materials that never gets used? Come to the Victoria Public Library's community craft supply swap. Bring in items to exchange and find something new to try.
Brew at the Zoo — 6:30-11 p.m., The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria. Enjoy tacos from Tacos 2 Compadres, listen to live music by Devyn Whittington and the Rick Evans Band, and savor a diverse selection of brews. By attending, people directly support the zoo's conservation mission and their cherished animals. Secure your tickets now for a night of fun. Ticket cost: Adult Admission (21+): $40, Minor/Designated Driver Admission (13-20): $20, Child Admission (12 and under): Free.
Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee exhibit opening — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Curated by Noah Edmundson in Houston for the 2022 FotoFest biennial. It now travels to Victoria with an installation specifically designed for Victoria’s Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders. This exhibit contains over 200 images that were stored and forgotten in open wooden ammunition boxes in a barn for almost 100 years in Collierville, once a small town and now a suburb of Memphis.
Texas vs. Alabama Game Watching Party — 5:30 p.m., Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Join the Victoria Area Longhorns to watch Texas take on Alabama. The party is on the Victoria Country Club Deck and starts at 5:30pm, kick-off is 6pm. The Victoria University of Texas alumni organization will have a complementary tailgate buffet while it lasts, and a cash bar available. All Longhorn friends and family are welcome.
A Day in the Country hosted by Weesatche 4 Warriors — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Weesatche Community Center 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Goliad. An event honoring active military, veterans, first responders, their families and in memory of those who lost their lives in 9/11. Come enjoy a chuck wagon meal, live music, silent auction, antique car show, armadillo races, kids games, country store and for the first time corn hole tournament.
Pop Up Brunch — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Huvar's Artisan Market and Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Pop up brunch is back. Reservations welcome. Give Huvar's a call today at 361-576-9171.
SUNDAY
Trinity Lutheran Church: Sunday School's Rally Day 2023 — 11:45 a.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 N. De Leon St., Victoria. Please join us at either service, to welcome and bless our teachers and student backpacks for the school year. Then, following the 10:30 service, join us in Luther Hall for build your own nachos. After lunch, we’ll take the fun across the street where we’ll splish and splash with water slides and water balloons. Please be sure to RSVP.
Grandparents Day Celebration — Noon-2 p.m., Twin Pines North, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria. Enjoy complimentary homemade baked ham, sweet potato casserole, and buttermilk pie for lunch and then play some BINGO with your loved one. Reserve your spot today. Call or stop by to sign up.
MONDAY
Patriot Day Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m., Assumption Church School Building, 104 S. Sixth St., Ganado. The Ganado Lions Club and Ganado Rotary Club have partnered up to host a blood drive on Patriot Day, Sept. 11. The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will be on hand to receive donations of whole blood.
Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join the library for a fun night of DIY collage. They have a supply of magazines, newspapers, scissors, glue and tape. Feel free to bring your own supplies to customize your works of art.
TUESDAY
Baby Story Time — 9:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Baby Time Story Time is for babies 18 months and younger. This is a great way to start a child’s love of reading. Songs and rhymes will inspire a fun quality time for babies and caregivers.
Crafternoon - Sidewalk Chalk — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Stop by to help decorate the Library. Children are welcome to practice their creativity skills while filling the sidewalks of the library with their art. Open to all ages.
Texas A&M AgriLife — Walk N Talk series — 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A group walk in downtown Victoria during the Texas A&M AgriLife Walk N’ Talk series. This eight-week series will help you get active while also learning about nutrition.
Victoria Area Music Association Songwriter Series — 6-9 p.m., Greek's 205 Bar, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. The show will be held on the second Tuesday of every month at Greeks 205 in downtown Victoria. Come enjoy a night out with dinner at Greek's as the grill will be open until 8 p.m. Space is limited, so early reservations are highly recommended. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. This is a free, no cover charge event that's open to the public. Sign in's from 6:00-6:30, music starts shortly thereafter.
WEDNESDAY
Golden Jubilee of Classics Fall Luncheon and Style Show — 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Spring Creek Place Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive, Victoria. The Victoria Symphony League hosts this annual event decorated to the annual theme by volunteers who love music and to support the arts in Victoria. The luncheon will host a style show of local boutiques. Attendees will enjoy a silent auction and bake sale of homemade goods. Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the Symphony. To sponsoring a table, call Cora Jo Hummel at 361-935-3238.
THURSDAY
Women Veterans Bunco Night — 6-8 p.m., VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Come share in sisterhood at a free event open to all women who have served honorably in military service or are a part of a veteran organizations auxiliary. There will be light refreshments and door prizes. If attendees don't know how to play the VFW will be happy to teach them. A cash bar will be available. Reserve a seat by calling Gail Horn 910-546-9070.
Toddler Story Time — 9:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Toddler Time is for toddlers on the go. Toddlers will enjoy high paced songs and rhymes to help gain use of various fine motor skills.
Healthcare Heroes Health Fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. A day filled with education and fun. This community health fair will feature representatives from DeTar Healthcare System and other area health care providers who have joined forces to share their knowledge of healthy living. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Screenings will be available.
FRIDAY
Morning Chair Yoga — 10-10:45 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come to a morning social hour. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that helps improve stability, flexibility, and reduce stress. Led by Sharon Elder, Citizens HealthPlex instructor.
ONGOING
Feeding the Army; Cowboys, Soldiers, and Cattle in the ROT — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Presidio La Bahía State Historic Site, 217 U. S. 183, Goliad. Join the Presidio for Feeding the Army; Cowboys, Soldiers, and Cattle in the ROT. This living history encampment will explore the post revolutionary Texian Army, the contractors hired to supply them with beef and the deep rooted cattle culture in Goliad. This event takes place out of doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, under 6 are free.
The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by Laredo artist Linda LaMantia — Noon–5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon–4 p.m. Saturday -Sunday, Sept. 8-Oct. 29, The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria. An exhibition titled “Images of South Texas,” will convey the love LaMantia has of capturing the beauty of her home state. Her paintings depict the “wonders and delights” of everyday life, using vibrant colors in combination with lights and darks to create bold, bright, lively pieces, often with “a bit of whimsy.”
Victoria Area Music Association Rock & Blues Open Mic Jam — 6-9 p.m., every Tuesday through Oct. 3, Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Indoor/outdoor gastropub and live music venue featuring craft beer and cocktails, wines on tap and an expansive outdoor beer garden in Victoria.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop-Up Shops — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini-mall.