SATURDAY
Chess Club — Noon-2:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library. Join them in the Bronte Room for casual games of chess for all levels of players.
SUNDAY
4th Annual Cornhole Tournament — 4 p.m., Beacon 44 RV Park, 1982 Harrison Ave., Port O'Connor. Tournament is open to the public. Gather a partner and join the fun. Winners take half the pot and the other half will go to an organization to be determined. Trophies awarded. Entry fee, $25 per team.
MONDAY
MVPN - Indianola Fishing — 8-10 a.m., Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca. Free fishing for veterans every Monday. Free lunch for veterans the first Monday of each month.
TUESDAY
Baby Story Time — 9:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Baby Time Story Time is for babies 18 months and younger. This is a great way to start a child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will inspire a fun quality time for babies and caregivers.
Lego Lab — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A favorite program for all Lego fans. Join the library for an evening of Lego building. Both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate.
Texas A&M AgriLife - Walk N Talk series — 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A group walk in downtown Victoria during the Texas A&M AgriLife Walk N’ Talk series. This eight-week series will help you get active while also learning about nutrition.
Hallettsville Cub Scouts Pack 223 sign-up — Youth Center, 109 E. Park St., Hallettsville. Sign up event for new Cub Scouts and re-registration for returning scouts. Boys aged kindergarten through fifth grade.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Lego Night — 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Adults have their very own Lego night. Bring a sense of fun and prepare to be challenged as attendees take on exciting Lego builds.
Sip & Paint — 6-8 p.m., Frances Marie's Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 Houston Highway, Victoria. Gather friends and enjoy something from the Frances Marie's menu and full bar while painting fall pumpkins on a pre-drawn canvas during a guided paint session. Food and drink sold separately, $35 per person. Event is pre-paid at https://rb.gy/6aha0.
THURSDAY
Hands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Learn about this Mexican folk art tradition and create your own devotional painting in preparation for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Enjoy complimentary adult beverages and snacks while you paint. Appropriate for ages 21 and older; $5 supply fee per person. Free for museum members and Victoria College employees.
Teen Tech: VPD Drones — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Drone enthusiast looking for an exciting event? Victoria Police Department's drone simulations are a fun and educational experience.
Celebrate Brazil — 7-9 p.m., 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Join University of Houston-Victoria's Multicultural Advisory Council and the International Programs Office in the University Commons Multi-Purpose Room as they celebrate Brazil’s independence from Portugal with giveaways, food, music, and more. Also, enjoy a live dance performance from Houston Samba dancers. The event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Creative Fridays — 10-11 a.m. Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join the library for a fun, creative or physical activity every Friday morning. This Friday is creating abstract art.
Comedy Night Live — 7 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Comedy Night in Victoria with comedian Juan Villarreal. Tickets are on sale now and VIP tables are going fast with plenty of room for general admission. Tickets are available at Mr. Nice Guy on Houston Highway, call 361-489-7333 for table information.
Chingo Bling Comedy Show Live — 8-10:30 p.m., Dodge City Saloon, 205 N. Star Drive Suite H, Victoria. Tickets can be purchased at https://rb.gy/i2dfu.
50th anniversary of Gobbler Championship — 4 p.m., Gobbler Stadium, 920 E. Broadway, Cuero. A one-of-a-kind event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers state football championship and the 44-game winning streak from 1973 through 1975 seasons. Following a pep-rally, Mayor Sarah Post Meyer, inside the cafeteria, will issue a proclamation honoring the '73 Gobbler football team. There will be kids entertainment and giveaways outside the stadium. Prior to the Yoakum game, a display on the Gobblertron scoreboard and introduction of the '73 Gobblers. following the game there will be fireworks in Cuero Municipal Park and victory dance in the park club house.
ONGOING
Victoria Area Music Association Rock & Blues Open Mic Jam — 6-9 p.m., every Tuesday through Oct. 3, Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Indoor/outdoor gastropub and live music venue featuring craft beer and cocktails, wines on tap and an expansive outdoor beer garden in Victoria.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop-Up Shops — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini-mall.