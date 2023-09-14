While fall weather has yet to kick-in the Crossroads community has a bunch of events to still keep people busy with arts taking center stage this week. Notable events include The Viva Texas Film Festival being held in tandem with VTX Art and Music Walk, Family Fun Night at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria’s annual quilt show.SATURDAY
Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care Walk-a-thon fundraiser— 8 a.m.- 11 a.m., Ted B. Reed Park, 2101 Salem Road, Victoria. Participants pledge to walk a specific distance to reach a fundraiser goal of $10,000 to help the adult day care nonprofit. For more information call 361-578-9067.
Viva Texas Film Festival — 10 a.m. — 10 p.m., 120 S. Main St. and The Victoria Fine Arts Center 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. The annual Viva Texas Film Festival held Friday and Saturday. This festival provides opportunities for the local community, visitors, filmmakers, and everyone in between to come together and celebrate the power of film and art in a unique setting.
Martin de Leon Symposium — 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. University of Houston-Victoria, 3007 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria. The symposium examines the theme of “Mexican American Activism and the Humanities” and features two speakers: Trinidad Gonzales of South Texas College, who will explore “The Intersection of Engaged Historians and Public Education,” and Diana Lopez, recently retired from UHV, who will discuss “Activism, Outreach, and Mexican American Children’s Literature.” University West, Alcorn Auditorium Room 204. For more information contact Joseph Locke ,361-570-4292.
SUNDAY
FfcKIDS Dinos & Dolls — 6 p.m., Faith Family Church, 2002 E Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Dinos and Dolls is an evening for the whole family. Moms will put on those running shoes for an epic dinosaur scavenger hunt with their boys. Meanwhile, dads will grab their little date for a night of dessert and dancing. Register at myffc.com/events. The event is geared for ages 4-12 but all ages are welcome.
TUESDAY
Texas A&M AgriLife — Walk N Talk series — 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A group walk in downtown Victoria during the Texas A&M AgriLife Walk N’ Talk series. This eight-week series will help you get active while also learning about nutrition.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Expo — Noon — 7 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Creating business connections and networking are vital to building and maintaining relationships. The Expo is a great opportunity to meet with Victoria community business leaders. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to promote their business products and services to the community, as well as fellow exhibitors. Find businesses to meet your needs, Network to grow B2B connections, get exposure to business and industry trends.
Trinity Lutheran Church Family Fun Night — 5:30 — 7:30 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 N. De Leon St. Victoria. Join the church for a great night of fellowship and fun. Family Fun Night at Trinity is the third Wednesday of each month, featuring a new theme each time for the entire family to participate in. September’s theme is Paint Night. The church have different painting activities for you to choose from. All materials are provided, RSVP to Emilee Vega at 361-649-8689.
THURSDAY
Duck Safari Kickoff Party — 5:30 p.m., Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Adopt a duck and enjoy food and drinks in beautiful, Downtown Victoria. All proceeds benefit Victoria nonprofits.
The Undertold Story of African American Blacksmith in Texas — 5:30 — 7 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend. 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Thomas Cook Sr. was an African American Freedman who was not only a successful blacksmith, but also a minister, a freemason and a respected member of the Bolivar community. Douglas K. Boyd is senior archeologist at Stantec, Inc., in Austin, where he works on special projects such as cemetery work and major data recoveries. He has been doing archeology, mostly in Texas, for over 45 years.
Hot Rod Night — 6:30 — 9 p.m., Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria. This event is co-hosted by the Hot Rod Tour of Texas. Bring your vintage car and hang out. Grab some food and enjoy the great outdoors with friends. Stop by and check out the cool cars.
FRIDAY
Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria 2023 Quilt Show — 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Holy Family Catholic Church Conference Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria. So much to see and enjoy. Silent auction, scrap drive, scissor sharpening, and lunch for purchase by local caterer Grapevine Catering. This is a family fun event. Admission is $10.
ONGOING
The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by Laredo artist Linda LaMantia — Noon–5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon–4 p.m. Saturday -Sunday, thru Oct. 29, The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
Victoria Area Music Association Rock & Blues Open Mic Jam — 6-9 p.m., every Tuesday through Oct. 3, Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Indoor/outdoor gastropub and live music venue featuring craft beer and cocktails, wines on tap and an expansive outdoor beer garden in Victoria.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop-Up Shops — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini-mall.