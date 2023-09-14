Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.