THURSDAY
Family Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Newborn to school age.
Learning Lab: Radical Reptiles — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Snakes, lizards and turtles. Explore the reptilian side of the animal kingdom with friends from the Texana Nature Park.
Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. DIY collage creation.
Purple Out the Park Jersey Auction for Alzheimer’s – 6:30 p.m., Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Call 361-485-9522.
J & B Duo Live — 7:30-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Dr., Victoria. All ages until 10 p.m. Call 361-573-4388.
FRIDAY
VPL Jams — 7-8 p.m., 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Monthly music series highlighting the local Crossroads music scene. Members of the Texas Continentals, Mark Zepeda and Sarah Patek will play an acoustic medley of music.
Movie Sing-Along — 4-6:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Free Ticket Night by Victory Buick GMC — Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Call 361-485-9522.
Braxton Keith Live — 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
The Crossroadzz Crue Live — 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dodge City Saloon. Call 361-572-0606.
SATURDAY
Jesse Raub Jr. Live — 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
Gem, Amethyst, Rock & Fossil Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Homewood Suites. Free admission and parking. Call 361-578-1900.
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Call 361-218-9246.
Viva La Vida Frida Fest — 5-10 p.m., Casa de Luna. Call 713-302-0885. Celebration and art show.
Goliad Market Days — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad. Arts and crafts, farmers market and community festival.
KIDStory Saturday’s — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
SUNDAY
Bark at the Park — 7 p.m., Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Bring your dog to the park and be admitted free. Call 361-485-9522.
Gem, Amethyst, Rock & Fossil Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Homewood Suites. Free admission and parking. Call 361-578-1900.
MONDAY
Canvas Kids: Cactus Makes Perfect — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Adult Craft Night: CD Mosaics — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. For teens and adults of all ages. Creating mosaic art out of recycled CDs and DVDs.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Family Fort Night — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Build forts together as a family.
WEDNESDAY
Canvas Kids: Cactus Makes Perfect — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Jerry James Band Live — 7-10 p.m., Greek’s 205 Bar. Call 361-573-7800.
KIDStory Saturdays — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Call 361-218-9246.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE — Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology — Museum of the Coastal Bend/Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
ISMLESSNESS — Noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Friday; noon-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria. Call 361-575-8228. Free, donations accepted.
SUMMER FUN
City of Victoria Parks &Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, located at 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit http://www.ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
