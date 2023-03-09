SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Doctor Who Celebration with Serendipity 2: Sci-Fi Club — Noon-4 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Dare to punch a hole in the fabric of time and space to take home a gift bag full of yummy treats. Build a TARDIS out of Legos. Answer trivia questions to unlock the Key to Time boxes and win a fabulous prize. Coloring pages, bookmarks, ornaments and activity pages to keep you busy.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Crafternoon — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Create your very own festive wind sock during our March Crafternoon. Open to all ages.
Flower Pot Painting Craft — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us at the library for a fun night of painting and decorating flower pots. This event is open to adults and teens. While supplies last.
TUESDAY
Leprechaun Hunt — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. In this all-day scavenger hunt, find leprechaun artifacts hidden around the library.
Family Story Time — 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Family Story Time is for children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Story Palooza — 10 a.m.-noon, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Singing, dancing and fun for all ages.
Let's Grow Together Parkinson's Support Group — Noon-1 p.m., 110 Medical Drive, Victoria. Explore the nutritional and therapeutic benefits of aeroponic gardening for those with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions.
DIY Kite Craft — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Victoria. Join us at Riverside Park to make your own kite! Have some fun getting crafty and flying your own kite. Open to all ages.
THURSDAY
Family Story Time — 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Family Story Time is for children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
Yarn Craft Club — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. No previous experience is necessary. Crochet hooks and yarn will be supplied.
InbeTWEENers: Live Action Mario Party — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Tweens and teens ages 10 and up are invited to join our Mario party. We will be playing a live action game of Mario Party in the library.
FRIDAY
VPL Chair Yoga — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for a morning of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center Healthplex.
Radical Reptiles — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Snakes, lizards and turtles. Come explore the reptilian side of the animal kingdom with us.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Spring Break Activities: Fabulous Fauna of Texas — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Free family-friendly activities open to the public.