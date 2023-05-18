SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
BBQ Classing Class Saturday May 20 out of Gonzales Texas — 5-8 p.m., Kim Frank's Farm Direct Meat, 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum. Beef Barbecue class focusing is on smoking brisket, tri tips, and custom cut beef shoulder. We will also cover hamburger grilling and appetizers.
SUNDAY
Knights of Columbus #1329 Pork Steak Plates to go with garlic mashed potatoes & seasoned green beans — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Plates to go with garlic mashed potatoes & seasoned green beans.
MONDAY
True Crime Book Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.
TUESDAY
Gulf Bend Center | Board of Trustees — Noon-1 p.m., 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria.
WEDNESDAY
No Pressure Book Club — Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist. Instead of everyone reading the same books, we'll provide a theme and participants can share what they’ve been reading and gather ideas for what to read next.
FRIDAY
Anime + Art — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come watch a tutorial on how to draw a character from Naruto, then be sure to stick around for an episode of the anime.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Black Cowboys: An American Story — 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.