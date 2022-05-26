THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story time — 9:30-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story time —10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Canvas Kids – Alien Reading Buddy — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Go Western hosting dance event — 7-10:30 p.m., Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria. $10 admission. Live music by Texas 361. Children under 14 are free.
FRIDAY
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Manga Madness — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Archeology Accelerated — 10:30 a.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
SATURDAY
Wotter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
Country Home Grown Pasture Party – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Country Home Grown, 116 Wallace Lane, Victoria.
Victoria Farmer’s Market — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Memorial Weekend Bash — 2 p.m.-midnight, DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria. Vendors, car and bike show, booths, music.
SUNDAY
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Memorial Weekend Bash — 2 p.m.-midnight, DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria. Vendors, car and bike show, booths, music.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time —10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30-10 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5-8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5-8 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. In the Bronte Room. Library will have a supply of magazines, newspapers, scissors and glue. Bring your own supplies if you wish.
