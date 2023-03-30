SATURDAY
Victoria Farners' Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Poetry at the Plaza — 11 a.m.-noon, DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us at DeLeon Plaza for fun poetry activities and an open mic where you can read your favorite poems or original works that you wrote.
Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum — 12:30-5 p.m., McFaddin Polo Grounds, 517 McCann Road, McFaddin. You may also purchase your tickets by calling the Nave Staff Office at 361-520-4458, and we'll gladly take your ticket payment over the phone.
DaCosta Lodge Spring Fling — 4-6 p.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria. Free Easter egg hunt. Doors open at 4 p.m., and egg hunt starts at 430pm for ages 0-3, 4-6 and 7-11. Please register online at https://bit.ly/DaCostaEggHunt to make sure we have enough eggs.
PB&J Band at Aero Crafters — 8-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Public Education Seminar — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Come join us to learn about your property taxes, exemptions and much more. We look forward to seeing you there.
Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
Victoria College Info Night — 4-6 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Learn about Victoria College's areas of study, transfer pathways, and the admissions process.
THURSDAY
Yarn Craft Club — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. No previous experience is necessary. Crochet hooks and yarn will be supplied.
VPL Talks: Brandon Wakefield — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Local mixed martial arts fighter Brandon Wakefield, of Satori MMA, will be at the library talking.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come learn how to make a container garden, learn tips and tricks for gardening, and eat fresh and delicious produce
FRIDAY
Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria. To pre buy tickets or for more information, contact the office at 361-573-0981 or come buy tickets during open hours.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.