SATURDAY
Nordheim FFA Stock Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nordheim FFA Show Barn, Nordheim. Food, crafts, art and LEGO model show.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
True Crime Book Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. January's book is "A Couple Found Slain: After a Family Murder" by Mikita Brottman.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join Marcie as she leads this eight-week walking series that will meet every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Yarn Craft Club — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. No previous experience is necessary. Crochet hooks and yarn will be supplied. If you already have a project started, come join us to meet new people who share your love of crafting. All ages starting at sixth grade and up are welcome to join.
Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition — 4-5 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Art exhibition will feature the works of Houston Community College Professor Rolando Reyna. There will be a gallery opening reception from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 2 inside the college's Fine Arts Building.
VPL Talks with Karissa Winters — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead, will be at the library to talk about her life journey as an artist, author, entrepreneur and local culture creator.
FRIDAY
Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters — 8-11:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counterclockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.